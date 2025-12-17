VMPL

Hyderbad (Telangana) [India], December 17: JSW MG Motor India has announced the launch of the All-New MG Hector, marking a significant step forward in bold design, unrivalled comfort, pioneering technology and dynamic driving experience in the SUV segment at Automotive MG showroom at Bowenpally, Hyderabad. The All-New Hector features a striking exterior with a new front and rear bumper design, an all-new grille design, new alloy wheels, and offers two new colours - Celadon Blue and Pearl White. The interiors sport Dual Tone Ice Grey Theme in the 5-seater trim and Dual Tone Urban Tan for the 6 and 7-seater trims, creating a more premium and inviting cabin ambiance. The All-New MG Hector range comes at a starting price of INR 11.99 lakh (Ex-Showroom).

The All-New MG Hector features the new Aura Hex Grille, a bold hexagonal structure that symbolises strength and precision. Adding to its confident road presence are the newly designed Aura Sculpt Bumpers at the front and rear, shaped to deliver a muscular, assertive stance from every angle. The SUV also sports the dynamic Aura Bolt Alloy Wheels, strong and expressive alloys designed to convey power even at standstill. Two contemporary new exterior colours, Celadon Blue and Pearl White, further elevate its modern design appeal, making The All-New Hector more stylish and attention-grabbing than ever.

Speaking on the launch, Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, said, "The Hector was our maiden nameplate and quickly became synonymous with the MG brand, emerging as one of India's most loved SUVs with 1,50,000 customers since its debut. With the All-New MG Hector, we take this legacy a notch higher by enhancing its design, comfort, and technology, offering an unmatched value proposition. We believe truly advanced mobility should not be an exclusive luxury reserved for the few. With this superior package, The All-New MG Hector will further democratize technology while setting a new benchmark for what a premium SUV can deliver."

Commenting on the launch, Rajiv Sanghvi, Executive Director, Automotive Manufacturers Private Limited, said, "We are delighted to introduce the all-new MG Hector, with its bold new Aura Hex grille, India's largest 14-inch portrait infotainment screen and advanced i-SWIPE touch gesture controls, the new Hector elevates the premium SUV experience. We are confident that this launch will further excite customers and strengthen Automotive MG's position in the premium SUV segment."

Key Features of All-New Hector

* First-in-segment: All-new i-SWIPE Touch Gesture Control with Smart Boost technology

* Striking new Aura Hex Grille elevates the Hector's road presence

* Bold Aura Sculpt Bumpers deliver a bolder, more assertive stance

* Dynamic Aura Bolt Alloy Wheels embody more power and style

* Two new colourways debut: Celadon Blue and Pearl White, with new interiors

* 100% funding support for both 'On-road Price' and Accessories

* Unique car ownership program "MG SHIELD; standard 3+3+3 package, including three-year warranty with unlimited kilometers, three years of Roadside Assistance, and three labour-free periodic services

The plush interiors of the All-New MG Hector will now offer two new colour themes- Dual Tone Urban Tan for the 6 and 7-seater variants, inspired by modern urban aesthetics to create a warm, upscale, and inviting ambiance, and Dual Tone Ice Grey for the 5-seater variant, featuring a sleek black-and-grey palette that delivers a refined and tech-forward environment. The theme and interiors are further elevated with Hydra Gloss Finish Accents, with hydrophobic black-blue inserts that add depth, elegance, and long-lasting durability. Complementing this elevated design are fabric inserts on the seats and Leather Pack*: dashboard, doors and console, Front Ventilated Seats, Telescopic & Tilt, Adjustable Steering and 6-Way Power Adjustable Driver Seat, enhancing comfort while maintaining a perfect balance of craftsmanship and everyday practicality.

The All-New Hector's infotainment experience with its largest-in-segment (14-inch) HD portrait touch screen receives a significant performance boost through Smart Boost technology, offering enhanced processing for a smoother, faster, and seamless interface. The system's responsiveness ensures an effortless and premium digital experience. Adding to this is the all-new and first-in-segment i-SWIPE Touch Gesture Control, enabling intuitive multi-touch operations such as two- and three-finger swipes for AC, music, and navigation. The innovative Digital Bluetooth® Key and Key Sharing capability* along with Predictive Maintenance Alerts, a first in the segment, Remote AC Control, offers enhanced convenience. This smartphone-like interaction elevates convenience and driving pleasure. The Full Digital Cluster with a 17.78 cm Embedded LCD Screen provides a modern and intuitive driver interface.

The All-New Hector also elevates safety and convenience for its users with the 360° HD Camera with Wheel View, offering complete surround visibility along with tyre-level perspective to simplify tight parking and manoeuvring. This also boosts practicality and visibility while ensuring complete surroundings awareness right down to the tyre level. The All-New Hector also comes loaded with standard safety features such as ABS, EBD, ESP, TCS, Hill Hold Control and Brake Assist. With these enhanced features and 1.5L Turbocharged Petrol engine (CVT & MT) offering 143 PS Power and 250 NM Torque, make The All-New Hector more stylish, intelligent, powerful and future-ready than ever.

Launched in 2019 as India's First Internet Car, the MG Hector continues to raise the bar with a compelling combination of tech, safety, and style. It boasts best-in-class features such as a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, an immersive 35.56 cm (14-inch) HD infotainment system, 8-colour Ambient Mood Lighting and MG's advanced i-SMART connected technology with 70+ features, and an advanced ADAS suite, offering a truly intelligent and distinctive driving experience. For added convenience, The All-New Hector also features Push Button Engine Start/Stop with a Smart Key and Anti Theft Immobilisation. It also offers automatic powered tailgate, air purifier with PM 2.5 filter, rain sensing wipers, Remote Control for Audio, AC & Mood Light in i-Smart App and front parking sensors. Available across multiple trims and seating configurations, The All-New Hector delivers enhanced comfort, smarter convenience, and elevated safety - making it a compelling choice for today's SUV buyers.

The All-New Hector can also be purchased at 100% On Road Price funding with a tenure up to 84 months / 7years. Additionally, customers can also avail 100% funding support on the accessories of the new SUV.

The All-New Hector comes with the unique car ownership program "MG SHIELD," offering after-sales service options. Customers will also benefit from the standard 3+3+3 package, including a three-year warranty with unlimited kilometers, three years of Roadside Assistance, and three labour-free periodic services. The owners of The All-New Hector can also customize their coverage by extending the warranty or roadside assistance or opting for the Protect plans, the company's pre-paid maintenance packages for added peace of mind and a stress-free ownership experience.

About JSW MG Motor India

SAIC Motor, a global Fortune 500 company with a presence in over 100 countries and JSW Group (India's leading conglomerate with interests across B2B and B2C sectors) formed a joint venture - JSW MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. in 2023. The joint venture aims to build a smart and sustainable automotive ecosystem while staying focused on developing a diverse portfolio of vehicles to give car buyers better access to advanced technologies and futuristic products with attractive value propositions. JSW MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd. is committed to introducing world-class technology, strengthening the manufacturing landscape, bringing the best of innovation across its business operations, and generating significant employment opportunities through extensive localisation.

About Morris Garages

Founded in the UK in 1924, Morris Garages vehicles were world-famous for their sports cars, roadsters, and cabriolet series. MG vehicles were much sought after by celebrities, including British Prime Ministers and even the British Royal Family, for their styling, elegance, and spirited performance. The MG Car Club, set up in 1930 at Abingdon in the UK, has thousands of loyal fans, making it one of the world's largest clubs for a car brand. MG has evolved into a modern, futuristic, and innovative brand over the last 100 years. Its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 1,00,000 plus vehicles and 6,000 direct and indirect employees. Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, the innovative automaker has augmented across-the-board 'experiences' within the automobile segment today. It has introduced several 'firsts' in India, including India's first Internet SUV - MG Hector, India's first Pure Electric Internet SUV - MG ZS EV, India's first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV - MG Gloster, the Astor- India's first SUV with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology, MG Comet - The Street-Smart Car and India's first Intelligent CUV, MG Windsor.

About Automotive Manufacturers Pvt. Ltd. (AMPL):

AMPL - one of the country's largest spread automobile retail conglomerates - with a rich experience of 75+ years, operates through 720+ automobile touchpoints across 20 states supported by a dedicated team of over 18,000 expert professionals. The group provides exceptional service and upholds high standards of professionalism. AMPL represents a diverse spectrum of auto segments, including 18 brands in passenger vehicles, light and heavy commercial vehicles, and construction equipment.

