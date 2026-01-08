PNN

New Delhi [India], January 8: Indian entertainment enters a new era as K Sera Sera Virtual Studio, India's leading virtual production facility, announces the completion of the world's first music video entirely shot inside an AI-integrated virtual studio. The project marks a defining moment for music video production, combining creativity, technology and cost efficiency at an unprecedented scale.

Also Read | UGC NET 2025 Provisional Answer Key and Response Sheets Soon: Know How to Download, Objection Fee, Result Process.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ramji Gulati, the music video features popular actor Rohan Mehra alongside debutante Hiya, whose launch is one of the most anticipated introductions of the season. The music video is scheduled for release soon.

What truly sets this project apart is its complete execution within K Sera Sera Virtual Studio's advanced LED volume ecosystem, powered by AI-driven environment creation and real-time rendering. Every visual element from Dubai's skyline to London Bridge and other premium international locations was digitally created and controlled within the studio itself. No outdoor shoots, no international travel, and no logistical delays.

Also Read | Where to Watch Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 Live Streaming.

Satish Panchariya, Chairman of K Sera Sera, has played a pivotal role in introducing and scaling Virtual Production in India with a clear, filmmaker-first vision. Anticipating the limitations of traditional green screen setups and the rising complexity of physical shoots, he focused on building a unified production ecosystem that blends advanced LED wall technology with AI-integrated virtual environments. These LED walls deliver real-time, high-resolution digital locations that generate natural lighting and reflections on set, while AI enables intelligent environment creation, live adjustments and seamless scene transitions during the shoot. By combining technology with practicality, he has made high-end global visuals more cost-effective for producers and far more liberating for directors, allowing creative decisions to happen instantly, within controlled budgets and timelines. His approach positions Virtual Production not as a future concept, but as a working, scalable solution that is reshaping how stories are created in India today.

This approach offers a major advantage for producers. Virtual Production dramatically reduces costs associated with location permissions, travel, crew movement, weather disruptions and extended post-production timelines. Directors and producers can visualise scenes live on set, make instant creative changes and achieve final-quality visuals directly on camera, saving both time and budget while enhancing creative control.

For Hiya, this project serves as a strong and future-facing debut. Her performance unfolds across visually rich global environments, showcasing her screen presence within a technologically immersive setting that reflects the evolving language of modern storytelling.

From a young age, Hiya has demonstrated strong self-awareness and clarity of identity, shaping her into a confident, articulate and thoughtful individual who brings both presence and purpose to the screen. Her multi-disciplinary academic journey reflects this forward-looking mindset: beginning with a science background, followed by Fashion Styling and Marketing at the Style Coaching Institute, London, a Nutrition Certification from the Clean Health Fitness Institute, Australia, and currently pursuing Business Strategy from Harvard Business School. This rare combination of creativity, technical understanding, wellness awareness and strategic thinking allows her to adapt naturally to advanced virtual environments, positioning her as a talent well-suited for the future of AI-integrated, technology-driven entertainment.

Hiya shared her experience, saying, "Working in a virtual studio was truly surreal. In a matter of minutes, I could move from one part of the world to another - Dubai, London and beyond without ever leaving the set. It completely changed the way I experienced performance and storytelling. I am deeply grateful to K Sera Sera Virtual Studio for giving me this platform and to Mr. Satish Panchariya for believing in new talent and in the power of technology. This project has been a beautiful learning experience and an unforgettable start to my journey."

K Sera Sera Virtual Studio's AI-integrated infrastructure allows lighting, reflections, depth and ambience to respond naturally to performances, creating realism that traditional green-screen setups cannot replicate. The result is cinema-grade output with faster turnaround and significantly lower production risk.

This music video is not just a creative milestone, it is a proof of concept for how music videos, commercials, OTT content and films can be produced smarter, faster and more economically in India. By delivering global visuals at controlled costs, K Sera Sera Virtual Studio is redefining production standards and positioning India as a serious global hub for virtual filmmaking.

As the industry awaits the release of the music video, this project stands as a landmark achievement, introducing a promising new face, collaborating with established talent and most importantly, showcasing how AI-powered Virtual Production is shaping the future of visual entertainment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)