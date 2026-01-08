Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Live Streaming: The fourth season of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) is set to begin on Friday, 9 January 2026, with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the 2024 winners, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The tournament, which has quickly become the world’s most lucrative franchise-based T20 competition for women, will feature 22 matches across two venues: Navi Mumbai and Vadodara. With a major squad reshuffle following the recent mega auction, fans are expecting a highly competitive race to the final on 5 February. TATA Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Updates.

Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026 Time and Venues

The first WPL 2026 11 matches will be staged at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. On 19 January, the tournament will shift to the BCA Stadium in Vadodara for the remaining league fixtures and the knockout stages.

Venues: Navi Mumbai, Vadodara

Time: 7:30 PM IST and 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Where To Watch Women's Premier League (WPL) 2026

Viewing options in India

In India, the broadcasting landscape has seen a significant shift following the merger of major media entities.

Television: The Star Sports Network remains the official home for the WPL on TV, providing coverage in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Digital Streaming: For the first time, live streaming will be hosted on the newly unified JioHotstar app and website, acting as the primary digital destination for all 22 matches. Captains Assemble! Franchise Skippers Pose With WPL 2026 Trophy Ahead of New Season (See Pics) Global broadcasting partners The WPL continues to expand its international reach. While Sky Sports covers the UK, other regions have dedicated partners. Region Telecast / Streaming Australia Fox Sports / Kayo Sports South Africa SuperSport USA & Canada Willow TV New Zealand Sky Sport NZ England & Ireland Sky Sports Cricket / Sky Go

This year’s tournament marks a significant evolution for the league, following a high-profile mega auction that has fundamentally reshaped all five franchises. The November 2025 mega auction proved to be a turning point for the league’s parity. Deepti Sharma made history as the most expensive player of the 2026 auction, with the UP Warriorz using a "Right to Match" (RTM) card to secure her for INR 3.20 crore.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Star Sports Network). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2026 03:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).