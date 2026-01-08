New Delhi, January 8: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the UGC NET December 2025 provisional answer key and candidate response sheets shortly on its official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The announcement comes after the successful completion of the UGC NET December 2025 examination, which concluded on January 7, 2026.

UGC NET December 2025 Exam Overview

The UGC NET December 2025 cycle was conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple shifts nationwide. The examination began on December 31, 2025, covering 85 subjects, and serves as a key eligibility test for:

• Assistant Professor

• Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Assistant Professor

Lakhs of candidates appeared for the exam, making it one of the most competitive national-level eligibility tests in India.

UGC NET Answer Key 2025: Objection Window & Fees

After the provisional answer key is published, the NTA will open an online objection window. Candidates who find discrepancies can challenge the answers by:

• Paying a non-refundable fee of INR 200 per question

• Submitting supporting documents or academic evidence

Final Answer Key & Result Declaration

All objections will be reviewed by subject matter experts. If any challenge is found valid:

• The answer key will be revised

• The final UGC NET December 2025 result will be prepared based on the Final Answer Key

The NTA has clarified that individual responses to objections will not be shared, and expert decisions will be final and binding.

How to Download UGC NET December 2025 Answer Key & Response Sheet

Visit ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on “Display of Answer Key(s) and Response Sheet”

Log in using Application Number and Date of Birth

Enter the security pin

View, download, and save the answer key and response sheet

The release of the UGC NET December 2025 provisional answer key and response sheets marks a crucial step in ensuring transparency and fairness in the evaluation process. Candidates are advised to carefully review their responses, raise objections within the stipulated timeline if required, and keep track of official updates on the NTA website. The final results, based strictly on the revised answer key approved by subject experts, are expected to be announced later this month, determining eligibility for Assistant Professor and JRF positions across Indian higher education institutions.

