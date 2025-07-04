VMPL

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 4: Kerovit, the contemporary bathware brand from the House of Kajaria, India's largest manufacturer of ceramic and vitrified tiles, today inaugurated its new Experience Centre in Kolkata. Strategically located at 301, South City Business Park, Anandapur, the 4,000 sq. ft. facility is designed to offer consumers, architects, and designers an immersive environment to explore the brand's premium bathware range.

The Experience Centre was inaugurated by Mr. Rishi Kajaria, Managing Director of Kajaria Bathware Pvt. Ltd., marking another significant milestone in the brand's pan-India expansion.

"Our vision is to make world-class bathware solutions accessible to Indian homes. This Experience Centre in Kolkata reinforces our commitment to delivering design excellence and product innovation in a format that allows customers to interact with the brand in a meaningful way," said Mr. Rishi Kajaria.

Elevating the Customer Experience

The Kolkata centre features a curated display of Kerovit's high-quality faucets, sanitaryware, and bathroom furniture etc, including the premium Aurum collection, renowned for its contemporary designs and elegant colour finishes. Each product is showcased in stylized mock-ups, allowing visitors to visualise real-world applications in residential and commercial settings.

More Than a Showroom

Positioned as a design resource hub, the centre is tailored to serve not just end-consumers but also professionals in the architecture and interior design community. The layout enables hands-on interaction, live working bathrooms and guided walk-throughs; simplifying the selection process while highlighting key innovations such as eco-friendly technologies that reduce water consumption by up to 60%.

About Kerovit

Established in 2014, Kerovit is Kajaria's dedicated bathware brand offering a full suite of sanitaryware and faucet solutions. Its manufacturing facilities in Gailpur, Rajasthan and Morbi, Gujarat, including a newly commissioned 1.25 lakh sq. mtr. plant, are among the most advanced in the country. With a strong focus on design, durability, and sustainability, Kerovit continues to shape the future of Indian bathrooms through world-class engineering and responsible innovation.

