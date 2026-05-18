MS Dhoni Travels to Chepauk for CSK vs SRH Match, Fans Gather Outside Team Hotel (Watch Video)

Anticipation ahead of Chennai Super Kings' crucial match against Sunrisers Hyderabad reached unprecedented levels as a viral video shared by CSK showing hundreds of supporters outside the team hotel. The massive crowd gathered with the hope of catching a glimpse of former captain MS Dhoni before the squad departed for the stadium. Will MS Dhoni Retire Tonight After CSK vs SRH IPL 2026 Match?

The circulating footage shows the outside of the luxury hotel completely lined with fans. The enthusiastic crowd erupted in loud Dhoni, Dhoni chants as the team bus prepared to make its way to the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Watch Video: MS Dhoni Travels to Chepauk for CSK vs SRH Match

A Rare Matchday Appearance by MS Dhoni

The fan frenzy stems directly from Dhoni's travelling patterns during the ongoing IPL 2026 campaign. Having been sidelined for the entire season due to a severe calf strain sustained during pre-season training, the 44-year-old veteran has travelled sparingly, preferring to stay back at the team hotel even during Chennai's earlier home fixtures.

However, because Monday marks Chennai's final guaranteed home appearance of the league stage, Dhoni has officially broken his routine to accompany the 60-member travelling contingent to the venue. The viral video of his departure from the hotel confirmed a fresh, clean-shaven look, a detail that supporters quickly interpreted as a sign of readiness for the big night.

Despite the visible excitement and the fact that Dhoni engaged in an intensive 30-minute net session on Sunday evening, ultimate clarity on his selection remains doubtful. It is understood that the veteran wicketkeeper-batter recently picked up a fresh thumb injury prior to the squad's recent trip to Lucknow.

Reports from training indicate that while he looked comfortable hitting trademark maximums against spin, he is still not operating at 100 per cent physical fitness.

Regardless of whether he features in the official starting line-up or acts as an Impact Player, Dhoni's presence at Chepauk is guaranteed to be the emotional focal point of the evening. Following the conclusion of the match, the entire Chennai squad is scheduled to participate in their annual end-of-season lap of honour to thank the local supporters.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).