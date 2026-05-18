Twisha Sharma Was ‘Addicted to Drugs, Her Hands Would Tremble’: Mother-in-Law’s Bail Plea Counters Family’s Dowry Claims

Fresh allegations have thrown the Twisha Sharma death case into a new controversy. Even as the 33-year-old former Miss Pune contestant's family continues to demand justice for her death at her matrimonial home in Bhopal on May 12, her mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, has filed a bail application making a series of counter-allegations against the deceased woman, including claims of drug addiction.

According to the bail plea, Twisha was allegedly addicted to drugs and her hands would tremble whenever she did not receive them. The application further claimed she had "easy access" to narcotic substances while staying in Noida. It also alleged that after returning from Noida on April 30, she consumed a "heavy quantity of marijuana." In another controversial claim, the plea alleged Twisha had earlier undergone an abortion due to a drug overdose and was undergoing psychiatric treatment in Bhopal, with her in-laws arranging her medical care. Twisha Sharma Death Case: Father Navnidhi Sharma Urges Impartial Probe, Flags Accused Giribala Singh’s Powerful Official Role.

The application also alleged that Twisha's behaviour changed after she became pregnant and that she had gone missing between April 17 and April 18.

The allegations stand in sharp contrast to what Twisha's family and her own alleged messages suggest. In one chat that surfaced online, she reportedly wrote, "I am trapped bro. Bastu mat phasna." In a message to her mother, she allegedly said, "Mujhe bahut zyada ghutan ho rahi hai maa" ("I feel suffocated, mother"). Who Was Twisha Sharma, MBA Graduate From Noida, Found Dead at Her Matrimonial Home in Bhopal?

Twisha, originally from Noida, had married Bhopal-based lawyer Samarth Singh in December 2025 after the two met through a dating app in 2024. Her death triggered widespread outrage after her family accused her husband and in-laws of dowry harassment, mental torture and physical abuse. Police booked Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh, and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed to investigate the case.

The post-mortem report reportedly noted multiple ante-mortem injuries on her body apart from ligature marks. Six days after her death, Twisha's family has refused to accept her body, demanding a deeper investigation and further forensic examination.

A hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of her husband Samarth Singh is scheduled for today.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 18, 2026 06:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).