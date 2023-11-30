PNN

Amreli (Gujarat) [India], November 30: Komatsu India takes participation in one of the remarkable event in India on water festival organized by Dholakia Foundation held from November 15th to 25th, 2023 at the beautiful landscapes of Het Ni Haveli, Lathi-Dudhala, Amreli District, Gujarat.

Also Read | The Kardashians: Kourtney Kardashian Reflects on ‘Generational Trauma’ Rooted in Maternal Influence from Kris Jenner and Grandma MJ.

Komatsu connects people through its technology for a greener planet.

Komatsu, a global leader and manufacturer of construction and mining earthmoving equipment joins hand with Dholakia foundation for rejuvenation of water bodies in Gujarat state to bring betterment of life for the peoples nearby and making greener planet for the future generation. Towards this sustainable future, a major funding from Komatsu India Private Limited (KIPL) has been supported through Dholakia foundation as a CSR agenda. Inspiring the development on Panch Ganga Tirth project, Mr. Srikrishna Subramanian, Director & Sr. Vice President, HR, GA & ICT, Komatsu India Private Limited along with his team members on November 24th 2023 handed over the Komatsu Hydraulic Excavator PC210LC-10M0 Super Long Front (SLF) machine to Dholakia Foundation to build a strong connection with the society through the river rejuvenation.

Also Read | Silent Night Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Release Date - All You Need to Know About Joel Kinnaman and Kid Cudi’s Movie!.

This PC210LC-10M0 SLF/LR machine is specially designed and suitable for irrigation applications, river developments, etc., enhanced with engine management for better fuel efficiency with Komatsu EngineSAA6D107E-1 EU Stage 3A equivalent and equipped with strengthened boom and arm, interchangeability with standard work equipment, designed for tough and extreme working environment which guarantees and excellent performance in its applications. Komatsu commitment is to bring innovations through smart solutions and create a safe, highly productive, and clean workplace of the future and to achieve sustainable growth.

Komatsu's will remain committed to Quality and Reliability and will continue to move forward on the sustainability solutions by upholding the new long-term vision of achieving carbon neutrality, virtually zero carbon emissions, by 2050 and constantly updating and developing the products, where customer will have all options according to their environmental needs to reduce the CO2 by increasing machine efficiency and improving low carbon levels. By further strengthening these business efforts, Komatsu hopes to not only contribute to CO2 reductions in society as a whole, but also joins hand with various NGOs in India and solving the environmental issues through creating customer values.

Preserving environment, empowering communities

Inspired by the visionary leadership of Dholakia foundation founder Padma Shree Savjibhai Dholakia's activities in Gujarat region, Komatsu India is now extending its wings to contribute on Panch Ganga river project in Amreli district by adding PC210LC-10M0 SLF with the existing machine supplies PC20510M0and D85ESS. This project consists of;

52 Kms River length

(35 kms completed & bal 17 kms on progress)

300 ft River widening

(existing was about 25~30 ft depth)

149 check dams constructions

30ft Road construction (both sides of river)

2.8 million Tree plantations

For more information:

Komatsu sustainability

https://www.komatsu.jp/en/newsroom/2022/20220909

About the Project

https://www.dholakia.foundation/water-conservation

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)