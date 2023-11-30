Cast: Silent Night is helmed by director John Woo. The movie stars Joel Kinnaman, Scott Mescudi, Harold Torres, Kid Cudi, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Vinny O'Brien, Yoko Hamamura and Anthony Giulietti.
Plot: Silent Night revolves around the eve of Christmas, when a father tragically loses his young son in a gang shootout. With a voiceless injury, he begins a relentless journey seeking vengeance against the culprits.
Release Date: John Woo's Silent Night will hit the theatres on December 1, 2023.
Review: Reviews for Silent Night are not out yet. LatestLY will update you as soon as they are out.
