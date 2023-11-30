This gritty revenge narrative, helmed by legendary director John Woo and produced by the mind behind John Wick, follows a tormented father (Joel Kinnaman). His son's tragic death in a gang crossfire on Christmas eve propels him into a voiceless recovery and a relentless pursuit of retribution. Enmeshed in a punishing training routine, he redefines vengeance as his life's purpose. With Woo's trademark flair, Silent Night reshapes the action genre, delivering visceral, thrill-packed storytelling at every turn. Silent Night Trailer: Joel Kinnaman Seeks Revenge After His Son Is Caught in Crossfire of a Gang Shootout in John Woo’s Dialogue Free Action Thriller (Watch Video).

Let's check out some key details about Silent Night below: