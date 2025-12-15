KRAFTON India Drops New BGMI Redeem Codes with the Limited-Time Juicebox Backpack

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 15: KRAFTON India continues to surprise the BGMI community with a fresh drop of 59 official BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) redeem codes, offering players access to the vibrant Juicebox Backpack. Designed to add a burst of color and personality to the battlegrounds, the new reward keeps the excitement rolling with limited-time cosmetic upgrades and premium in-game content.

Also Read | MGNREGA Renaming: Shashi Tharoor Says Controversy Over Renaming MGNREGA in Modi Government’s Proposed New G-RAM-G Bill Is Unfortunate.

The redeem codes remain valid until February 28, 2026, and can be claimed only through BGMI's official redemption platform.

Redeem Codes:

Also Read | Vivo S50 Pro Mini, Vivo S50 Launched in China; Check Prices of Each Model, Specifications and Features of Vivo S50 Series.

1. HIZCZ9QRUESMC5KB2. HIZDZXSMKAXNJ4SJ3. HIZEZKJDNCM78SNQ4. HIZFZXSGN3X89NSJ5. HIZGZA57PAQKG46N6. HIZHZPNJSTU8DF4H7. HIZIZD79DK6QKBVW8. HIZJZMHNADCGMPGF9. HIZKZTVPED3NPFN610. HIZLZ4CCF99QM84B11. HIZMZ95637XSWJ9712. HIZNZPHG7X8VWSJH13. HIZOZK6PU3SXXRDM14. HIZPZ6JMB5N6FWTM15. HIZQZNTJ3U3KX5WP16. HIZRZPPNJDCN8JJT17. HIZVZX4DK9G3SR8C18. HIZTZKXPT7P8HF7E19. HIZUZADCB34HSXJE20. HIZBAZDBENHD9NUF21. HIZBBZKNGWX7JHW622. HIZBCZXDHUQPBHVJ23. HIZBDZDDVBP5UUPM24. HIZBEZAQU4Q5XQSK25. HIZBFZ48UTUPRT9G26. HIZBGZ9JGKE5CT3927. HIZBHZW6FFV4J7GV28. HIZBIZS9PVHMVPU429. HIZBJZPRVBHUNJPX30. HIZBKZC5S7SHP5PA31. HIZBLZ5G7H4N6UG432. HIZBMZETJBXN5SKV33. HIZBNZJ6M34XAU4D34. HIZBOZ6VR6JPJAN735. HIZBPZMEE8VXC4GR36. HIZBQZREDJ5NWK4V37. HIZBRZFU3NMQE8QB38. HIZBVZN44N3BAUMU39. HIZBTZDSFWC8K8XF40. HIZBUZ3BUJWFRHXD41. HIZCAZUV549NUR8942. HIZCBZNCC3645KK443. HIZCCZGXU65RSG6J44. HIZCDZG5HX3VGU9C45. HIZCEZ7ADX8T4B7R46. HIZCFZPMR5UARH4V47. HIZCGZG3WU5ET6E448. HIZCHZR3D8X7EV8N49. HIZCIZD34H6MWPP450. HIZCJZH3G46UDPQT51. HIZCKZ8559U9RQSM52. HIZCLZFKQW8H595J53. HIZCMZK7XU5QVG6755. HIZCOZCRUA6BXUT957. HIZCQZEBGGVU6WQ558. HIZCRZHQEKRJ49N459. HIZCVZVR6UMNG5JV

Steps to redeem:

Players can follow these simple steps to claim their rewards:

Step 1: Go to the Redeem section on BGMI's official website www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeemStep 2: Enter your Character IDStep 3: Enter the Redemption CodeStep 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code → A message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully"Step 5: The reward will be delivered via in-game mail

Rules to Remember:

- A maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first come first served basis

- A user cannot redeem a code twice

- Users must claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days or the mail will expire

- If a player is among the first 10 users to redeem the code, a message will confirm "Code redeemed successfully". Otherwise, users will see "Code expired" or a similar message

- Each user account can redeem only one code per day

- Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts

- Rewards must be claimed within 30 days from receiving the in-game mail

For the latest updates, follow BGMI's official YouTube, Instagram and Facebook pages.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)