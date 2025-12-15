Beijing, December 15: Vivo has officially launched the Vivo S50 series in China, introducing two premium smartphones aimed at users looking for flagship-grade performance, strong cameras, and long battery life in sleek designs. The lineup includes the Vivo S50 and the more compact yet powerful Vivo S50 Pro Mini, both positioned to deliver top-tier specifications at competitive prices in the Chinese market.

Both models share several high-end features, including a 1.5K flat OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a large 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging, and robust build quality with IP69 certification for dust and water resistance. Vivo has also equipped the series with premium hardware such as LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage, and an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. Photography is a key focus, with both phones featuring a versatile triple rear camera setup led by a 50MP main sensor. Realme 16 Pro and Realme 16 Pro Plus Expected To Launch in India; Check Expected Specifications and Features Upcoming Realme 16 Pro Series.

Vivo S50 Pro Mini Price, Specifications and Features in China

The Vivo S50 Pro Mini price in India starts at CNY 3,699 (around INR 47,500). It features a compact 6.31-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for users who prefer smaller smartphones without compromising on performance. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, offering flagship-level processing power. It also supports 40W wireless charging, in addition to 90W wired fast charging. The camera system includes a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP 3x telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide camera, along with a 50MP front camera. This model is expected to launch in India as the Vivo X300 FE. iPhone 16 Pro Flipkart Price Drop Alert: Apple’s Premium Model Available at Discounted Rates; Check Current Price, Specifications and Features.

Vivo S50 Price, Specifications and Features in China

The standard Vivo S50 price in India at CNY 2,999 (about INR 38,500). It comes with a larger 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, delivering strong performance for everyday use and gaming. Like the Pro Mini, it packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W fast charging and the same premium camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, 50MP 3x telephoto lens, and 8MP ultra-wide camera, alongside a 50MP selfie shooter.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Vivo China Website ). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

