The expansion spans metros and emerging markets, from Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to Kochi, Indore and Lucknow

New Delhi [India], August 12: Libas, India's leading ultra-fast-fashion brand, is set to make retail history by launching 11 new stores in a single day across India on August 15. The expansion reflects the brand's deeper push into India's dynamic offline market and marks a significant step towards its goal of opening 100+ stores by the end of 2025.

From design to sourcing to customer experience, Libas has always stayed true to its core philosophy - "Made in India. Made for India." The upcoming store launches are an extension of this belief, celebrating the diversity, individuality, and aspirations of modern Indian women across geographies.

Each store location has been selected with strategic intent, from the bustling neighbourhoods of Jasola and Rohini in Delhi-NCR to the high-footfall zones of Phoenix Palassio in Lucknow and MG Road in Kochi. These markets represent strong consumer demand and digital engagement for the brand.

The 11 new store locations include Jasola, Rohini, and Gaur City in Delhi-NCR; Lucknow; Indore; Kochi; Amritsar; Udaipur; Bel Road and Sarjapur in Bengaluru; and Mumbai.

Sidhant Keshwani, Founder & CEO of Libas, said, "This expansion marks a decisive step in our growth trajectory as we strengthen our presence across the country. By foraying into these high-impact markets, we are strategically taking Libas closer to the modern Indian women who have shaped and inspired us. The 11 steps closer campaign is a tribute to India's fashion-forward women across regions. As we scale across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities, we're committed to creating spaces that reflect local aesthetics while delivering a consistent Libas experience. Every store is an opportunity to engage meaningfully, to listen, and to co-create fashion experiences that appeal to our target audience."

The upcoming launches are part of Libas' larger retail and business strategy for 2025, which aims to create a design-led, digitally enabled, and culturally rooted ecosystem for Indian fashion. With a sharp focus on high-growth urban and semi-urban markets, Libas continues to combine speed, style, and strategy in shaping the next phase of its journey.

About Libas:

Libas is an Indian ultra-fast fashion brand catering to modern-day women with a diverse range of contemporary and fusion wear, combining quality, affordability, and trend-driven designs.

