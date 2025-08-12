Mumbai, August 12: In a tragic incident ahead of the Dahi Handi festival, an 11-year-old boy died on Monday, August 11, after falling during a human pyramid practice session in Mumbai’s Dahisar area. The boy was taken to a hospital but succumbed to his injuries. An FIR has been registered against the organisers.

The deceased boy, identified as Mahesh Jadhav, suffered a fatal head injury while practising on an open ground, news agency PTI reported, citing police. He was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival. As per the Hindustan Times report, the boy was a member of the Govinda Navtarun Mitra Mandal Govinda pathak (team), and the incident occurred when the Govinda mandal was rehearsing in Dahisar's Ketkipada.

Officials informed Jadhav was a regular participant in the festival and said the lack of basic safety equipment, such as helmets, harnesses, and belts during rehearsals. “Many groups continue to practise without necessary precautions, increasing the risk of such accidents,” a police official said.

The Dahi Handi festival, part of the Janmashtami celebrations on August 16, involves participants forming multi-tiered human pyramids to break clay pots (handis) suspended high above the ground. The event is a major cultural celebration across Maharashtra but has repeatedly drawn attention due to injury risks, particularly among young Govindas.

