PD vs EDR Dream11 Prediction, 21st T20 DPL 2025: East Delhi Riders are in superb form in the ongoing Delhi Premier League 2025, having nine points from six matches. Purani Dilli 6, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold, having two wins, two draws, and four points in total from their four matches. Purani Dilli 6 are gearing up to clash with East Delhi Riders in the 21st match of the DPL 2025, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The stakes are getting high, so a thriller can be expected. DPL 2025: South Delhi Superstarz Beat New Delhi Tigers in High-Scoring Thriller Despite Rahul Chaudhary’s Final-Over Hat-Trick.

The PD vs EDR DPL 2025 match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, August 12, starting at 7:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Purani Dilli 6 had lost the first match, but post that, it had been a good comeback, with two consecutive wins, but now, they have lost the last one again, against North Delhi Strikers by a big margin of 27 runs. East Delhi Riders had also lost their first game, but since then, it has been a healthy road, where no losses have been observed. South Delhi Superstarz Beat New Delhi Tigers by Three Wickets in Delhi Premier League 2025; Anmol Sharma and Tejasvi Dahiya Shine As SDS Register First Victory in DPL Second Season.

PD vs EDR DPL 2025 21st T20 Dream11 Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Anuj Rawat (EDR)

Batters: Hardik Sharma (EDR), Samarth Seth (PD)

All-Rounders: Lalit Yadav (PD), Mayank Rawat (EDR), Arpit Rana (EDR), Dev Lakra (PD)

Bowlers: Rounak Waghela (EDR), Udhav Mohan (PD), Rajneesh Dadar (PD), Akhil Chaudhary (EDR)

PD vs EDR DPL 2025 21st T20 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Arpit Rana (C), Anuj Rawat (VC)

PD vs EDR DPL 2025 21st T20 Dream11 Prediction Line-Up

Anuj Rawat (EDR), Hardik Sharma (EDR), Samarth Seth (PD), Lalit Yadav (PD), Mayank Rawat (EDR), Arpit Rana (EDR), Dev Lakra (PD), Rounak Waghela (EDR), Udhav Mohan (PD), Rajneesh Dadar (PD), Akhil Chaudhary (EDR)

Who Will Win Today's Delhi Premier League Match PD vs EDR DPL 2025?

East Delhi Riders are riding in fine form and are expected to continue their winning run in the PD vs EDR DPL 2025 match. However, both sides have some proven match winners, so a big game anchored by individual efforts can be expected.

