Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Over the last 7 years, Licious, India's largest D2C brand, has made multiple pioneering strides to organise the fresh animal protein sector in India & disrupt it with global standards for quality, sourcing, processing, and technology.

A key aspect of this category building exercise includes seeking global certifications & audits that would serve as the golden standards which could aid the overall advancement of the industry- delivering an elevated value to all its stakeholders.

Also Read | Bloomsday 2022 Date & History: Know Celebration and Significance of Observing the Day Dedicated to Irish Writer James Joyce.

Since their inception, Licious has established itself as one of the most socially and ecologically sustainable organisations while staying true to their commitment of 'profit with a purpose'. The company is the proud recipient of several certifications that reinstates their position as the leader and torchbearer of the industry. The latest addition to this list of coveted certifications is the SA 8000:2014 Social Accountability, ISO 14001 Environmental Management, and ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management. Licious is the first Indian fresh animal protein brand and one among the 10 companies, globally, to receive this certification conferred by the British Standards Institution (BSI).

Says, Vivek Gupta & Abhay Hanjura, Co-Founders, Licious, "The journey that Licious is on is best described as a marathon. While business growth is the cornerstone, sustainable progress is what we truly focus on. With our ESG commitment and global recognition, we have embarked on the journey of building an environmental management system that focuses on being more environmentally friendly with the efficient use of resources across different sectors we work with. At Licious, we will continue to improve employee safety, reduce workplace risks, and create better, safer working conditions across the communities we work with and across the organization. We would always be pegged higher on safeguarding the interest of humankind we work with, we work for, while fostering responsible operations and processes and social accountability. Our aim is to create a positive & meaningful impact for all our stakeholders."

Also Read | Alastair Cook Compares Jonny Bairstow's Knock to Brian Lara's Cricket on 'Cheat Mode'.

The compliances outline the organization's responsibility including social accountability (SA8000) based on internationally recognized standards of decent work and national laws, building an environmental management system to be more environmentally friendly through efficient use of resources and reduction of waste (ISO 14001), and improving the Occupational Health and Safety (OH&S) at workplace standards based on the recommended practices.

Commenting on the ESG Award, Rajesh K., Chief Quality and Sustainability Officer, Licious said, "By getting certified for these 3 global standards Licious has laid down a strong foundation to navigate its sustainability agenda. Setting new standards and raising the bar for the industry has become a Licious way of life. The implementation of these three global standards helps us in defining our business strategies in a scientific & systematic manner with strong bondage with relevant SDGs and targets. This is an honour and responsibility at the same time, and we would reaffirm our commitment to profit with a purpose - the purpose that safeguards the interests of mankind of today & tomorrow and the entire planet."

These certifications are conferred by the BSI (British Standard Institution) with accreditation of UKAS (United Kingdom Accreditation Services) and ANAB (National Accreditation Board under American National Standard Institute) post a detailed analysis of the capacity building procedures, training processes, and the management system developed across different Licious sites. The certification process involved internal capacity building resulting in 45+ internal auditors and followed by external assessment with 70+ auditees that went for more than 70 man-days across the sites.

Since its inception in 2015, Licious has adopted 100 per cent traceable and sustainable sourcing practices, creating quality benchmarks for the industry. The Bangalore-based brand is also the largest D2C brand from India to be certified with FSSC22000, one of the highest food safety certifications in the world. Rooted in a sustainability mission, Licious is also the first company in the segment to take a pledge toward achieving complete ESG compliance. Present across 27 Indian cities, Licious reaches out to a large number of Indian households delivering over 2 Mn orders every month.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)