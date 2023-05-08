New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI/GPRC): A marketplace is not only a hotspot for commercial activities it is also the epicenter for social life. It is a relief from the hustle and bustle of daily life where people come together to spend quality time with their loved ones by having a meal together or enjoying recreational activities.

One such project which shall be the epicenter for all your needs is Orris Market 89. Located in sector 89, Gurugram, this upcoming project is positioned at the intersection of state highway & sector road connecting NH8.

Also Read | Bastille Day 2023 Date, History, Significance & Celebrations: Everything To Know About French National Day.

This one-of-a-kind commercial project blends age-old high street retail environment with contemporary, chic, new-age design aesthetics. A retail centre thrives on three factors - catchment, footfalls and conversions. All these parameters gets achieved when we talk about Orris Market 89. Whether you talk about the wide aisles in common areas for shopping comfort, convenience of escalators & elevators for easy movement across floors, abundant parking space for over 500 cars, there is everything to provide comfort to the visitors. Orris Market 89 is a paradise for food lovers, since there is a food court where one can enjoy delectable food, right from starters to snacks to fast food to the desserts.

Orris Market 89 is a great opportunity for investors as it offers a mix of commercial space for showrooms, grocery stores, restaurants, etc. As an investor, you will be spoilt for choice with their well-planned layouts and exquisite designs. Premium road-facing shops with wider frontage has been planned to give a grand and luxurious feel. The layout of the shops ensure maximum visibility and high footfall. This one of a kind project is spanned across approximately 4 acres in the middle of a highly dense residential area with a catchment of over 50,000 families.

Also Read | Who Is Jacqueline Avant? Was John Monroe Real? All Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story Questions Answered.

With limited inventory left and customized payment plans for select units, Orris Market 89 is certainly a lucrative option for investors looking for high gains.

This story is provided by GPRC. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/GPRC)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)