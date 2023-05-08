Bastille Day 2023 will be observed on July 14. The National Day of France, the celebration of Bastille Day, is filled with various festivities, including the Bastille Day Parade in Paris. The Guest of Honour for the Bastille Day Parade 2023 in Paris will be Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This has made Bastille Day celebrations extra special for Indians. This is the reason that many are keen to understand what Bastille Day is and its significance. Here’s everything you need to know about Bastille Day 2023, why it is celebrated and more. Bastille Day Parade 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Attend Parade in Paris As Guest of Honour on July 14.

When is Bastille Day 2023?

Bastille Day 2023 will be celebrated on July 14. This annual commemoration marks the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille on July 14 1789 - which was a major event of the French Revolution. This date is of utmost importance as the Fête de la Fédération that celebrated the unity of the French people also took place on July 14 1790.

How to Celebrate Bastille Day

The celebration of Bastille Day is considered to be one of the oldest and most significant observances observed by people across France. A key part of the celebration - The Bastille Day Parade in Paris has been declared to be the oldest and largest military parade across Europe. The event is attended by the Prime Minister of the country as well as various important officials.

It is important to note that the Bastille Day celebration is not limited to France. The festivities of this day are also marked in Belgium, Canada, the Czech Republic, Denmark, and various other countries. In India, Bastille Day celebrations are seen in the former French Colony of Pondicherry. On the eve of Bastille Day, retired soldiers parade and celebrate the day with Indian and French National Anthems, honouring the French soldiers who were killed in the battles.

