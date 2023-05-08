The much-awaited prequel to the Bridgerton series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, premiered on Netflix on May 4. The 6-episode series has since become an instant hit, with people already flooding social media with heart-warming reviews, gut-wrenching Queen Charlotte and Farmer George fan edits and first reactions to the show. Created by Shonda Rhimes - who is known for her ability to make us question life and appreciate love at the same time - there are various parts of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story that has intrigued fans. The most common question that people are left with is how to separate reality from the fiction of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. And well, here are all the most asked questions about Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story answered! Queen Charlotte A Bridgerton Story Sex Scenes Deemed to Be the Hottest XXX Scene on Netflix? All You Need to Know.

Who is Jacqueline Avant?

The first episode of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story ends with a dedication that instantly made many fans pause the show and ponder on who the shoemakers are remembering. The first episode of the show was dedicated to Jacqueline Avant - a philanthropist and community activist, who was tragically shot and killed on December 1, 2021, by an intruder who broke into her Beverly Hills adjacent home. How is she related to the show? Well, Avant was the mother-in-law of Netflix co-CEO Ted Sandros, and it was her love and admiration for Queen Charlotte that actually led to the creation of this spin-off. Jacqueline is believed to have opened up about her admiration for the Bridgerton series and how Queen Charlotte from the show was her favourite character.

The Realities of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

When it comes to the plot of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story - there are various aspects of it that we know are true. For starters, there really was a King George III who was married to Princess Charlotte of Mecklenburg-Strelitz. In fact, the popular dialogue - "I am born for the happiness or misery of a great nation, and consequently must often act contrary to my passions." - was actually written by the real King Geroge. However, the timing of his mental health issues and the story of his marriage to Queen Charlotte is quite different from the show.

The Fiction of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

A key part of the entire Bridgerton franchise that has made it a complete hit is how it blended racial differences, and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story was the origin of this fictional world. Queen Charlotte's origin story and how it led to the offering of titles for people of colour across Britain was a great turn of fiction that kept the charm and political commentary of the Bridgerton Series alive in this show. Additionally, the subtle digs at the monarchy, which was fictionalized, also added to the show's charm. The most significant fictionalization in Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story has to be the emission of King George's past of when he was smitten with Lady Sarah Lennox, sister of Charles Lennox, 3rd Duke of Richmond. The show highlighted King George and Queen Charlotte to have a love-at-first-sight story, making it much closer to the fantasy world that the show is based on.

The Realities of John Monro

A key character that was collectively despised throughout the series was Doctor John Monro - who treated King George's mental illness with extreme "treatment options", which were brutal, unhelpful and captured just how horribly mental health issues were addressed in the 1700s and 1800s. What many may not know is that the character of John Monro is actually real. Often referred to as a Mad doctor, there was a physician who specialized in the treatment of madness at Bethlem Hospital in London, better known as Bedlam.

Other than this, there are various people in the show who have drawn inspiration from reality, including the famous Lord Bute - who did play a key role in various decisions that were made by the real King George III.

