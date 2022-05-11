New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI/SRV): Lovely Wedding Mall (LWM) Celebrations Pvt Ltd is a pioneering platform in the wedding domain and brings to its audience a diverse segment of services.

As a part of its expansion plan, Lovely Wedding Mall has launched a celebrity e-invitation booking platform for special occasions.

The brand wanted to offer its customers a unique service that they could opt for from the comfort of their houses. They forayed into the segment of e-invites and took it a notch up with celebrity collaborations.

Interested audiences can opt for the service by simply visiting the platform, selecting the desired celebrity, and providing details of the occasion and the message they want the celebrity to record. The brand caters to this service for occasions such as birthdays, brand promotion ceremonies, weddings, etc.

Based out of Jamnagar, Gujarat, Lovely Wedding Mall started a couple of years ago with the objective of connecting stars with their fans. The platform today offers several categories of stars to choose from, including Bollywood movie stars, TV stars from Daily Soaps, Premium Stars(Most Demanding Ones), Gujarati stars, singers, cast of Tarak Mehta Ka OoltahChasma, mimicry artists, celebrities from the Marathi industry, Gujarati industry, South industry, and child artists.

"People are usually in a state of dilemma when choosing the perfect invitations for occasions like a corporate event, wedding, anniversary, engagement, baby shower, birthday, wedding invitations, etc. Our platform helps our customers in making better and informed choices. We enjoy creating a fan moment by bridging the communication gap between celebrities and their beloved fans by offering them several ways to connect with each other", said Nirali Gandhi, spokesperson at Lovely Wedding Mall.

Apart from e-invitations Lovely Wedding Mall offers services such as celebrity video messages, booking celebrities for special occasions, and celebrity connections for brand promotion.

Lovely Wedding Mall ensures transparent communication to its customers by allowing them to select the celebrity first and learn about the celebrity by checking the actual demo of the star on the page.

Once the celebrity is selected, customers can process the booking by choosing the service they want to avail of and paying the amount listed on the website. The receipt is digitally generated and sent via e-mail. It takes a minimum of 7 days to process the request; thus, a person needs to book at least 7 days prior to the event. Once the said time period is over customers are sent the link to the video message or e-invitation.

The platform also offers a 24x7 helpline. In case of an emergency, customers are offered a helpline chatbot. In the unfortunate event of the request not getting fulfilled, customers are refunded the amount.

