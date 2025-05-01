VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 1: As industries worldwide undergo rapid digital transformation, the demand for highly skilled professionals in fields like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, and Machine Learning (ML) has reached unprecedented levels. In alignment with this demand, Lovely Professional University (LPU) has announced the admissions for its innovative programs, designed to equip students with the knowledge and hands-on skills needed to thrive in the digital age.

LPU's new offerings include specialized B.Tech. degrees in Computer Science with focus areas such as Robotics and AI, Applied AI, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence and Data Analytics, the latter in collaboration with global AI leader Quantiphi. At the postgraduate level, LPU introduces advanced MBA programs in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, as well as Fintech and AI, combining core management education with deep technological expertise.

These innovative programs align with LPU's "EduRevolution" initiative - a transformative approach to education where learning is gamified, students enjoy greater autonomy in choosing how and where they study, and skill-building takes precedence over traditional rote learning. In an era where adaptability and practical expertise are paramount, this shift represents a crucial evolution in higher education.

"At LPU, our mission is to stay ahead of the curve and produce graduates who don't just adapt to the future but actively shape and lead it," said Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of LPU. "These advanced programs reflect the evolving dynamics of the global job market, where AI, data analytics, and robotics are no longer optional - they are essential."

High-tech labs and an industry-aligned curriculum, designed to keep pace with the latest developments in technology, support LPU's advanced programs. This approach is already producing strong results, with students securing top-tier placements. Recently two LPU graduates - Sri Vishnu and Betireddy Naga Vamsi Reddy, from the B.Tech. Robotics and Automation program, received record-breaking offers of Rs2.5 crore and Rs1.03 crore respectively from a leading AI robotics firm. Their success reflects the quality of education at LPU and the university's focus on equipping students with advanced knowledge for roles in fast-evolving tech domains.

With the global fintech market projected to reach USD 1.5 trillion by 2030, LPU's MBA programs in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, as well as Fintech and AI, are strategically designed to bridge the gap between business and technology. These programs empower students to develop intelligent systems, drive digital finance innovation, and lead AI-powered strategies from day one. Attracting students from across India and more than 50 countries, LPU has become a top destination for talent and innovation. Its strong emphasis on global collaborations, experiential learning, and academic excellence positions the university as a launchpad for the next generation of tech-savvy leaders.

Admissions are now open. Interested students can apply through the official university website.

About Lovely Professional University: Lovely Professional University (LPU) is one of India's leading universities, known for its innovative academic programs, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and commitment to holistic student development. With a diverse student body from across the globe, LPU continues to set benchmarks in higher education, research, and industry collaborations.

