Florida, May 1: In a shocking incident, a nurse in Florida was caught allegedly engaging in sexual activity with her 15-year-old stepson, leading to her medical license being revoked. Alexis Von Yates, 35, is now facing a criminal trial for the statutory rape of her minor stepson after the incident occurred in July 2024. The Florida Department of Health revoked her nursing license, citing a breach of the moral and ethical standards required of healthcare professionals.

According to a report by the New York Post, the incident occurred on the night of July 26, 2024, when Alexis Von Yates put her two children to bed and then spent time with her 15-year-old stepson on the living room couch. The pair allegedly smoked a THC vape, played video games, and watched movies while her husband, the boy’s father, was working late. The situation escalated when Yates reportedly made sexually suggestive comments, including mentioning she had not had sex in two weeks and was "horny." This set the stage for the alleged sexual encounter. US Shocker: Former Middle School Principal Allegedly Raped Student for 4 Years in Delaware, Arrested.

The minor victim later informed police that Yates made advances, including kissing and engaging in oral sex, before they proceeded to intercourse. The situation was interrupted when Yates’s husband returned home and discovered them on the couch in a compromising position. The father, shocked and enraged, immediately drove his son to his grandparents’ house, where he reportedly expressed his anger, blaming the boy for "ruining his life." US Shocker: Woman Stabs Paramedic to Death Inside Ambulance on Way to Hospital in Missouri, Arrested.

The incident was not immediately reported to the authorities by the father, but a concerned family member later alerted the police, as reported by the New York Post. Yates was arrested in November, and she is facing charges of felony lewd or lascivious battery with a victim aged 12 to 16. Despite the severity of the allegations, she pleaded not guilty to the charges. As the criminal trial continues, the Florida Department of Health’s decision to revoke her nursing license highlights the gravity of her actions in violating ethical and moral standards.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 01, 2025 12:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).