BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 26: L&T Technology Services Limited (BSE: 540115, NSE: LTTS), a global leader in AI, Digital and ER&D services, today announced that it is doubling down its focus across manufacturing, industrial and technology-led sectors, pivoting on Engineering Intelligence (EI) as part of its next 5-year roadmap and has divested the erstwhile Smart World and Communication (SWC) business to AMI Paradigm Solutions Private Limited (AMI Paradigm).

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AMI Paradigm, a special purpose entity established between ParadigmIT Technology Services Private Limited and AM Intelligence Labs Private Limited (promoted by the founders of the Greenko Group), focuses on advancing AI for Public Systems and Critical Infrastructure Services. The entity has signed a binding agreement to acquire the SWC businesses from LTTS. The SWC capabilities across India and other geographies are expected to complement the long term-term growth strategy for AMI Paradigm.

The divestment will enable capital allocation towards Engineering Intelligence, which is a high growth area for LTTS. Under its 5-year strategic Lakshya Plan, LTTS is sharpening its focus with 6 large technology bets, including EI, which will further accelerate growth in its three segments - Mobility, Tech and Sustainability - while consolidating its positioning as a global engineering intelligence partner.

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Amit Chadha, CEO and Managing Director, L&T Technology Services, said, "As we pursue long-term value creation for our stakeholders, we are reframing our strategic bets, with EI, Software and Digital Manufacturing as key focus pillars in our select segments of Mobility, Sustainability and Tech. We believe these will drive faster growth opportunities for LTTS. AMI Paradigm, by integrating SWC's public sector capabilities, will strengthen its AI offerings, while creating a robust platform for Smart World employees and delivering enhanced value to our existing clients."

Anil Chalamalasetty, Chairman, AM Group, said, "Advances in clean energy, high-performance computing infrastructure, and accelerator chipsets are unlocking unprecedented AI compute power. The real transformation, however, lies in translating this foundation into domain-specific intelligence and real-world applications. The Smart World & Communication business represents this critical layer, operationalizing AI for mission-critical systems across governments, cities, utilities, transport networks, and enterprises, enabling more autonomous, data-driven infrastructure and decision-making."

Sridhar Gadhi of ParadigmIT added, "Over the past two years we have been investing in the operating layer for enterprises and public systems. With the coming together of ParadigmIT and the Smart World business, we would be building an AI-led platform focused on domain-specific models, sovereign AI architectures, and outcome-driven systems for governments and enterprises."

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