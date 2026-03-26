Patna, March 26: In a tragic and shocking incident from Bihar, a man lost his life after being hit by the Patna Howrah Vande Bharat Express at Barh railway station on Tuesday morning. The incident, captured on video, has gone viral on social media, raising serious concerns about passenger safety near railway tracks.

According to officials, the accident occurred around 9 am on platform number 2 under the Danapur division of East Central Railway. The victim had reportedly moved dangerously close to the edge of the platform to spit tobacco just as the semi high speed train was approaching the station. Patna Horror: Class 10 Girl Dies by Suicide After Jumping Off Train Following Bihar Board Exam Entry Denial for Arriving 10 Minutes Late.

Man Killed by Vande Bharat Express While Spitting Tobacco at Bihar Station

Man approaches the edge of the platform to spit his Khaini. Died after hit by an incoming Vande Bharat at Barh station in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/BiYfbwsJIo — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) March 26, 2026

In a split second, the speeding train struck him, causing severe head injuries and throwing him back onto the platform. Eyewitnesses described the moment as sudden and horrifying.

Railway Protection Force personnel and Government Railway Police rushed to the spot immediately and shifted the injured man to Barh Sadar Hospital. Despite efforts by doctors, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Reel Gone Wrong in Odisha: Boy Dies After Getting Struck by Train While Filming Instagram Reel on Tracks at Janakadeipur Railway Station in Balia, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Authorities have registered a case of unnatural death and launched an investigation into the incident. Officials are also reviewing safety measures at the station.

Following the tragedy, railway authorities issued a strong advisory urging passengers to maintain a safe distance from the platform edge, especially during the arrival and departure of trains.

The viral video serves as a grim reminder of how a moment of negligence can turn fatal, highlighting the urgent need for increased awareness and caution at railway stations.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Journalist Piyush Rai), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2026 10:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).