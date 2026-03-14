M.B. Patil Institute Launches Gurukul Pattern Coaching for NEET, JEE and MHT-CET Aspirants in Pune; Offers Free Aptitude Test and Counselling

VMPL

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 14: Pune's prominent education hub, Fergusson College Road (FC Road), has welcomed a new coaching institute as M.B. Patil Institute officially launched its academic programs aimed at preparing students for major competitive entrance examinations.

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The institute introduces a unique Gurukul style learning model, combining traditional mentorship with modern teaching methodologies to create a disciplined and focused learning environment for students.

M.B. Patil Institute will offer specialized coaching programs for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), and Maharashtra Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT-CET). The programs are designed to strengthen conceptual understanding, promote consistent study routines, and provide continuous academic monitoring to help students succeed in competitive exams.

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Speaking about the vision behind the institute, Prof. Manoj Patil, Founder and Director of M.B. Patil Institute, said:

"Our vision with M.B. Patil Institute is to create a disciplined learning environment inspired by the Gurukul tradition. Competitive exams like NEET, JEE and MHT-CET require not just knowledge but consistency, mentorship, and the right mindset. Through our structured programs, free aptitude tests, and career counselling, we aim to guide students towards the right academic path and help them achieve their goals."

As part of its student centric initiatives, the institute has also introduced free aptitude tests and career counselling sessions to help students identify their strengths, understand career options, and make informed academic decisions after Class 10.

Located in the heart of Pune's student district, M.B. Patil Institute aims to create a supportive academic ecosystem where students benefit from experienced faculty, structured preparation strategies, and mentorship driven learning inspired by the traditional Gurukul philosophy.

About M.B. Patil InstituteM.B. Patil Institute is a coaching institute located on FC Road in Pune that prepares students for competitive entrance examinations such as NEET, JEE, and MHT-CET. The institute focuses on concept-based learning, disciplined preparation, and personalized mentorship while also offering free aptitude testing and career counselling for students.

Media Contact

* Address: M.B Patil Institute, Dnyaneshwar Paduka Chowk, Fergusson College Rd, Sud Nagar, Shivajinagar, Pune, Maharashtra 411005

* Phone: 8956038591

* Email: corporatecommunications@mbpatilinstitute.com

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