Mumbai, March 14: Actor Jackie Shroff, on the 14th of March, took to his social media account to wish Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan on his 51st birthday and veteran actress Farida Jalal on turning 77. Taking to his social media account, Jackie shared a portrait of Aamir Khan wearing a black bowler hat and a dark jacket, and where he was seen looking slightly away from the camera. Sharing the picture, Jackie wrote, “Big Hugs, Bhidu!” along with the hashtags #aamirkhan and #HappyBirthday, while also tagging @aamirkhanproductions.

In another post on his social media account, Jackie extended birthday wishes to Bollywood veteran actress Farida Jalal. He shared a collage featuring several pictures of the actress from different phases of her life and career. The collage included two classic black-and-white portraits of a young Farida Jalal, followed by colourful pictures from her early film days where she is seen smiling. The collage carried the caption, “Warm Wish” along with the hashtags #HappyBirthday and #FaridaJalal. Talking about Farida Jalal, the actress has had a remarkable career in Hindi cinema spanning more than five decades. Aamir Khan's Offbeat Films to Watch on His Birthday - Know About Ace Khan's Best Films.

She began her career, her acting journey in the late 1960s and went on to become one of the most loved supporting actors in Bollywood. Over the years, Farida Jalal has delivered memorable performances in films such as Aradhana, Bobby, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, amongst others. Talking about Aamir Khan, the actor is often referred to as Bollywood’s “Mr Perfectionist,” and made his debut as a lead actor with the 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, which turned out to be a massive success. M. Aamir Khan’s 61st Birthday: Saira Banu Reveals How the Actor Stood by Her During Dilip Kumar’s Illness, Recalls His Recent Visit With Girlfriend Gauri.

Over the years, he has delivered several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films including Lagaan, Dil Chahta Hai, Taare Zameen Par, 3 Idiots, PK, and Dangal. Apart from acting, he has also produced several films under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions. On the professional front, Jackie Shroff, who never forgets to wish on the birthdays and anniversaries of actors on his social media, rose to fame with the blockbuster Hero*m in 1983.

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