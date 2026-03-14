Dongguan, March 14: Vivo is reportedly planning a strategic shift for its next flagship smartphone generation, opting for a performance tiering system between its standard and Pro models. According to recent industry leaks, the upcoming Vivo X500 series may move away from the unified processor approach seen in previous iterations, potentially debuting with two distinct flagship chipsets from MediaTek.

The company is expected to skip the X400 branding entirely, jumping directly from the current X300 lineup to the X500 series. While the existing X300 and X300 Pro models both utilise the Dimensity 9500 processor, the 2026 flagship successors are rumoured to diverge. This change would align Vivo with an emerging industry trend where manufacturers differentiate their premium devices through internal hardware capabilities rather than just camera optics or display technology. OPPO Find X9 Ultra Global Release Confirmed.

Vivo X500 Series Dual Chipset Strategy for 2026

MediaTek is reportedly developing two high-end platforms for the coming year: the Dimensity 9600 and a more powerful Dimensity 9600 Pro. Industry analysts suggest that Vivo could be among the first manufacturers to adopt this dual-tier silicon. Under this arrangement, the standard Vivo X500 would likely house the base Dimensity 9600, while the Vivo X500 Pro would be equipped with the Pro variant of the chip.

Although specific technical specifications remain unconfirmed, the Dimensity 9600 Pro is anticipated to provide superior CPU and GPU clock speeds. Enhancements in artificial intelligence processing and power efficiency are also expected to be key differentiators. This move mirrors reported plans by Qualcomm, which is also rumoured to be exploring a tiered structure for its next-generation Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 platform.

Vivo X500 Series Significant Battery Capacity Upgrades

Beyond the internal processing power, early reports indicate a substantial leap in battery technology for the X500 series. Leaks suggest that the new devices could feature battery capacities reaching the 7,000 mAh mark. If these figures prove accurate, it would represent a significant increase over the X300 series, which launched in October 2025, potentially setting a new benchmark for endurance in the flagship segment.

The Vivo X500 series is not expected to launch until late 2026, meaning these early details should be viewed as preliminary speculation. As the anticipated launch window approaches, more concrete data regarding MediaTek’s hardware and Vivo’s final configurations is likely to emerge through supply chain disclosures. Vivo Y51 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications and Features.

Vivo's next flagship series might introduce a performance gap between models using MediaTek's Dimensity 9600 and 9600 Pro chips. Skipping the X400 name, the X500 lineup could also feature massive 7,000 mAh batteries. This strategic shift reflects a broader industry trend of differentiating Pro models through core processing power and battery longevity.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Gizmochina), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).