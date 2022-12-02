New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of M Paramasivam as the executive director of government-owned Punjab National Bank with effect from today for a period of three years.

Paramasivam, an agriculture graduate, started his journey in Canara Bank as an agricultural extension officer in 1990 and has served the bank for the last 32 years in various capacities as branch head of Vijaya Laghubitta Bittiya Sansthas, as regional and circle head of various regional and circle offices and also headed priority credit wing at head office of Canara Bank.

His experience and contribution is spread across multiple domains of branch banking, credit, priority sector, forex and trade finance, and compliance, among others, according to a statement. During his tenure as Wing Head at Priority Credit Wing at Head Office, Canara Bank, FRUITS portal was started in coordination with NABARD and Karnataka State Government. He was also instrumental in the commencement of Agri Credit Centres in terms of EASE-3 norms.

Paramasivam has also undertaken a leadership development strategy programme organised by Banks Board Bureau and Indian Banks' Association. (ANI)

