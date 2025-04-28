VMPL

New Delhi [India], April 28: Tucked away in the vibrant lanes of Chittaranjan Park--Delhi's beloved "Mini Kolkata"--Maa Tara has quietly yet powerfully established itself as a beacon of authentic Bengali cuisine. Featured recently by The Telegraph India, this humble eatery is more than just a restaurant; it's a tribute to tradition, legacy, and the timeless flavors of Bengal.

Rooted in Culture, Powered by Passion

Maa Tara was founded in 1994 by the passionate husband-wife duo, Manju Dutta and Satya Ranjan Dutta, with a heartfelt mission to bring traditional Bengali flavors to Delhi's growing Bengali diaspora. What began as a modest endeavor has today grown into a cultural landmark.

Now proudly carried forward by the second generation, their sons Subhrajit Dutta and Sarobjit Dutta, Maa Tara continues to flourish--striking a balance between culinary tradition and contemporary vision. With Satya Ranjan's deep knowledge of age-old recipes, and Subhrajit's youthful energy and marketing outlook, the legacy thrives with renewed vigor and reach.

A Menu That Tells Stories

Every dish at Maa Tara is a journey to the soul of Bengal.

From the iconic Shorshe Ilish (hilsa fish in mustard sauce) and Chingri Malai Curry (prawns in coconut milk) to soul-satisfying vegetarian classics like Shukto and Begun Bhaja, the menu showcases the diverse palette of Bengali cuisine. And no meal is complete without the comforting Luchi or the sweet nostalgia of Mishti Doi.

Recognized and Respected

Maa Tara's unyielding commitment to authenticity has earned it a loyal following among Bengali expatriates and food lovers from all walks of life. Its recent feature in The Telegraph India further cemented its reputation as a must-visit culinary destination in the capital.

With an impressive score on Google reviews, the restaurant continues to be praised for both its flavorful dishes and its heartfelt service.

Homegrown Hospitality

What sets Maa Tara apart is not just its food but its soulful hospitality.

Guests are welcomed with warmth and treated like family. The aroma of freshly ground spices, the simplicity of the interiors, and the sincerity of the staff--all create a truly memorable experience that feels like home.

Plan Your Visit

Whether you're a Bengali longing for the comfort of home-cooked flavors, or a culinary explorer seeking authentic regional cuisine, Maa Tara welcomes you with open arms and full plates.

Visit them in CR Park, New Delhi

Check out the menu and read customer reviews on Google.

Address: 45, 46, & 47, Market 2, Chittaranjan Park, New Delhi

Contact No: 9999431399

