Mumbai, April 28: The Vatican announced today that the conclave, also known as the Papal Conclave, to elect the new pope and successor to Pope Francis, will take place on May 7. Pope Francis, the 266th Pope and head of the Roman Catholic Church, passed away on Easter Monday, April 21. His funeral was held on Saturday, April 26. It was attended by hundreds of thousands of faithful and world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, and India's President Droupadi Murmu, among others. Scroll below to know what a papal conclave is and how the new Pope will be elected.

What Is Papal Conclave?

A conclave, or papal conclave, is an official meeting—a gathering of the College of Cardinals held in the Vatican in Rome - to elect a new pope. A new pope or head of the Roman Catholic Church is only elected after the current pope dies or resigns from office. It is worth noting that the Roman Catholic Church is governed by the College of Cardinals following the pope's death or resignation. While the cardinals have decided May 7 as the starting date for the conclave to elect Pope Francis' successor, the conclave was expected to begin on May 5 following the official nine-day mourning period called "Novendiales". Papal Conclave 2025: Conclave To Elect New Pope and Successor of Pope Francis To Begin on May 7.

Who Will Elect the New Pope?

The conclave has been delayed by two days so that the cardinals get to know one another and come to a consensus on a candidate before they are locked inside the Sistine Chapel. Cardinals, who are recognisable by their distinctive red vestments and are under the age of 80, are eligible to vote during the papal conclave. At present, there are 252 cardinals, of whom 135 are eligible to vote and choose Pope Francis' successor. While the College of Cardinals meets to elect a new pope, it is worth noting that 108 of the 135 cardinal electors were appointed by Pope Francis.

Four Cardinals From India To Choose New Pope

Of the 135 cardinals who are eligible to elect the new pope, four are from India. The four Indian cardinals are Filipe Neri Ferrão, Baselios Cleemis, Anthony Poola, and George Jacob Koovakad. Two more cardinals, Oswald Gracias (80) and George Alencherry (79), are not eligible to vote due to the age limit. The papal conclave, held in the Sistine Chapel, will follow strict protocols and undergo four rounds of secret ballot voting each day, continuing until a two-thirds majority elects a new pope. Who Are 4 Indian Cardinals Set To Vote for the Next Pope in Papal Conclave After Pope Francis’ Death?

A unique highlight of the conclave is the burning of the secret ballots. Black smoke from the Sistine Chapel chimney means no decision has been reached, whereas white smoke indicates that a new pope has been elected. This will be followed by the announcement of "Habemus Papam," a Latin phrase meaning "We have a pope."

