That's It! What a sensational win from Rajasthan Royals. It looked gloom at the halfway stage and it was thought that Gujarat Titans have got enough. But then came Vaibhav Suryavanshi and absolutely dismantled the opposition bowling attack. Never slowed down and broke the neck of the chase. Brought up the second fastest century in IPL history and also his maiden one. There was nothing left in the chase from there on. GT will take time to recover from this while RR got a spark they needed.
Out! Oops. Was not needed there. Nitish Rana goes for the reverse sweep to Rashid Khan, ends up missing the ball and gets caught right infront of the stumps. Takes the DRS but to no use. RR will not want a panic from here. Nitish Rana lbw b Rashid Khan 4(2).
Out! That is the end of a historic knock. If a 14-year-old playing in the IPL was not enough, Vaibhav Suryavanshi has scored the second fastest century of IPL history. It is also his maiden century and came in just 35 deliveries. Sensational will be an understatement. Historic moment. Vaibhav Suryavanshi b Prasidh 101(38).
Unbelievable. Vaibhav Suryavanshi brings up his century in just 35 deliveries. Terrific batting so far. He has completely taken apart all the Gujarat Titans bowlers. Played some unbelievable shots and brought up his maiden century. This is the second fastest century in IPL history.
After a strong powerplay, Rajasthan Royals have maintained their steady progress in the innings. They have kept the asking rate in check. Showed control against all bowlers and played some really good shots to pick up regular boundaries. They will be aware to finish off the game and not loosen up at any stage.
Sensational. Vaibhav Suryavanshi absolutely takes down Washinton Sundar and he brings up his half-century in just 17 deliveries. His maiden half-century in IPL and what a dramatic way to bring it up. The power he has generated in his shot has been mesmerizing. He will look to go big from here on.
Just like the last three games, Rajasthan Royals are off to a great start. Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Yashashvi Jaiswal have found the boundary a few times and trying to go as long as possible. RR middle and slog over batters have to give them a support this time to have a solid chance.
Solid knock and solid performance from Jos Buttler and Gujarat Titans. Some clean ball-striking in the final few overs by Jos Buttler supported by Rahul Tewatia and and Washington Sundar and GT have climbed to a mountain of runs. Rajasthan Royals have not been chasing well and this target will be a steep one to climb for them.
Out! Sandeep Sharma brings in a crucial breakthrough as he dismisses Washington Sundar. Sundar wanted to go over the top on the offside but doesn't get the distance and Shimron Hetmyer runs in to take a very good catch. GT are in a comfortable position and will look to make it big. Washington Sundar c Hetmyer b Sandeep Sharma 13(8).
Out! Shubman Gill will be disappointed. It was Maheesh Theekshana again who struck. Low full toss, Gill tries to go over offside and gets caught at long-off. Massive innings from him again but will be disappointed to not make it to three figures. Shubman Gill c Riyan Parag b Theekshana 84(50).
Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is ongoing and the race for the play-offs is getting intense with every passing game. In the match 47 of the IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals will host Gujarat Titans at their home in the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on April 28. You can check the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 scorecard here. GT are one of the top teams this season who are in form and has been winning. They are coming out of a victory and have their combinations in place. Rajasthan Royals on the other hand have chased in their last three games and despite being in control of majority of those chases, have failed to close them down in the end. They will desperately want a win here while GT would want to secure the play-off berth soon.
Rajasthan Royals are currently cornered. With Sanju Samson injured and a return date yet to be available, they have to take the chance with young Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Although he has showed sparks, he cannot take the responsibility of the RR batting on his shoulders. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana have been in good form and they have set the base for them most of the time. Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer have to deliver more. Sandeep Sharma has been expensive in the bowling and Tushar Deshpande has struggled hard. RR need to take a look at Yudhvir Singh and Akash Madhwal to sort out their bowling attack as well.
Gujarat Titans have been playing well even with just three foreigners. Kagiso Rabada has returned home due to personal reasons and Glenn Phillips has been ruled out due to injury, yet GT has named no replacements and continue dominating games. Rashid Khan, after a lean patch initially have looked to get back some of his form while Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have been absolute run banks at the top order of Titans. They will continue to rely on their set template with occasions sparks of brilliance from their finishers. Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishan has been doing the heavy lifting in terms of their bowling too which make them such an all-round side.