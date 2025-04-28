Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is ongoing and the race for the play-offs is getting intense with every passing game. In the match 47 of the IPL 2025, Rajasthan Royals will host Gujarat Titans at their home in the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur on April 28. You can check the Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 scorecard here. GT are one of the top teams this season who are in form and has been winning. They are coming out of a victory and have their combinations in place. Rajasthan Royals on the other hand have chased in their last three games and despite being in control of majority of those chases, have failed to close them down in the end. They will desperately want a win here while GT would want to secure the play-off berth soon. BCCI Chairman Arun Dhumal Hints At IPL Expanding to 94 Games in Home and Away Format Starting From 2028; No New Franchises to be Added.

Rajasthan Royals are currently cornered. With Sanju Samson injured and a return date yet to be available, they have to take the chance with young Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Although he has showed sparks, he cannot take the responsibility of the RR batting on his shoulders. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Nitish Rana have been in good form and they have set the base for them most of the time. Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer have to deliver more. Sandeep Sharma has been expensive in the bowling and Tushar Deshpande has struggled hard. RR need to take a look at Yudhvir Singh and Akash Madhwal to sort out their bowling attack as well.

Gujarat Titans have been playing well even with just three foreigners. Kagiso Rabada has returned home due to personal reasons and Glenn Phillips has been ruled out due to injury, yet GT has named no replacements and continue dominating games. Rashid Khan, after a lean patch initially have looked to get back some of his form while Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler have been absolute run banks at the top order of Titans. They will continue to rely on their set template with occasions sparks of brilliance from their finishers. Sai Kishore, Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishan has been doing the heavy lifting in terms of their bowling too which make them such an all-round side. Former Pakistan Cricketers Shoaib Akhtar, Basit Ali’s YouTube Channels Banned in India After Pahalgam Terror Attack.