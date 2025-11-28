VMPL

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 28: The sixth Convocation Ceremony of Maharishi University of Information Technology (MUIT), Lucknow, widely regarded as one of the Best Universities in Lucknow and a leading institution for UG, PG, Diploma, and PhD programs in Uttar Pradesh, concluded today with cultural elegance and academic excellence. The event highlighted the university's commitment to value-based education, skill development, and world-class learning environments.

Also Read | German Researchers Find Highly Effective HIV Antibody.

The ceremony commenced at 10:00 AM with the traditional lighting of the lamp and Vedic chanting, creating an auspicious atmosphere that beautifully blended India's cultural heritage with MUIT's modern academic framework.

Chancellor Highlights MUIT's Vision as a Top Private University in Uttar Pradesh

Also Read | 'Reservations Shall Not Exceed 50%': Supreme Court Restrains Maharashtra SEC From Exceeding 50% Quota in Local Body Elections.

Hon'ble Chancellor Shri Ajay Prakash Srivastava congratulated all graduates and emphasized MUIT's mission to impart quality, discipline, and creativity-driven education. He reiterated that MUIT is shaping India's youth by equipping them with a combination of academic knowledge, practical skills, and values, positioning the university among the top private universities in Uttar Pradesh.

Vice Chancellor Celebrates Achievement Across All Courses and Programs

In his inspiring address, Prof. (Dr.) Bhanu Pratap Singh, Vice Chancellor of MUIT, congratulated students from various programs, including Computer Science, Management, Law, Media, Biotechnology, Commerce, Pharmacy, Agricultural Sciences, Animation, and Humanities, who received their degrees today.

He stated: "A convocation is not just a degree-awarding ceremony--it represents the emotional and academic journey a student undertakes. It celebrates the years of hard work, skill-building, and intellectual growth that prepare our students to excel across diverse sectors."

The Vice Chancellor also acknowledged MUIT's rise as one of the best institutions for job-oriented courses in Lucknow, driven by research-focused learning and industry-linked training.

Registrar Emphasizes MUIT's Growth in Research, Innovation & Skill-Based Education

Registrar Dr. Girish Chimwal highlighted MUIT's progress in becoming a hub for research-driven education, offering some of the best PhD courses in Lucknow and strengthening academic rigor across Undergraduate and Postgraduate courses in Engineering, Management, Law, Computing, Biosciences, and Media Studies.

He reaffirmed that the success of the students is the true reflection of the university's quality.

Esteemed Guests Inspire Students Across Professional & Technical Courses

The convocation featured distinguished personalities:

* Chief Guest: Dr. Sanjeev Mishra, Hon'ble Vice Chancellor, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, Uttar Pradesh

* Guest of Honour: Dr. Anil Kumar, Director, ISRO Telemetry, Tracking & Command Network (ISTRAC), Bengaluru

Both dignitaries encouraged students from all professional domains--especially those pursuing Engineering, Technology, Computer Applications, Health Sciences, Law, and Management courses--to harness their skills for nation-building.

Dr. Anil Kumar shared motivational insights about India's space missions, inspiring students from B.Tech, BCA, MCA, and research backgrounds. Dr. Mishra encouraged graduates from Biotechnology, Allied Health, and other life sciences programs to maintain integrity and compassion in their careers.

Degrees Awarded Across Popular UG, PG, Diploma & PhD Programs

A total of 2455 students received their degrees and diplomas across MUIT's most sought-after programs:

* 34 PhD Degrees

* 1257 Postgraduate Degrees (MBA, MCA, M.Sc., MA, LLM, M.Tech, and others)

* 830 Undergraduate Degrees (B.Tech, BBA, BCA, B.Com, B.Sc., BA, LLB, BJMC, B.Pharm, B.Sc. Agri, Animation & Design, etc.)

* 334 Diplomas & Skill-Based Certifications

These numbers reflect MUIT's reputation as a top university offering the best UG & PG courses in Lucknow.

A Major Highlight: Students Adorn Traditional Turban (Pagdi) and Yellow Stole

One of the most captivating moments of the ceremony was the traditional Shobha Yatra, symbolizing pride in India's cultural heritage. Every student wore a ceremonial turban (pagdi) and a vibrant yellow stole (patka), representing knowledge, discipline, and tradition.

This unique gesture reinforced MUIT's identity as a university that emphasizes holistic education--one that connects academic achievement with cultural and moral development.

The sight of thousands of students from varied programs--Engineering, Law, Journalism, Management, Computer Science, Agriculture, Pharmacy, and Humanities--participating in the colourful procession created an unforgettable moment.

Leaders, Faculty, and Academic Heads Mark Their Presence

The ceremony was graced by major academic and administrative leaders:

* Dr. K. K. Shukla, Controller of Examinations* Shri Sandeep Sharma, Deputy Registrar* Dr. Rajesh Singh, Senior Administrative Officer* Deans & Deputy Deans of all academic schools* Faculty members from multiple departments

Their presence highlighted MUIT's strong academic management system and its commitment to supporting students across all job-ready and industry-oriented courses.

Showcasing the Best of MUIT: Achievements, Research, Innovation & Industry Alignment

A special multimedia presentation highlighted:

* MUIT's research advancements and high-impact publications* Innovation-driven student projects* Industry-linked training programs across Engineering, IT, Law, Media & Management* New-age skill development centres for AI, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics, Biotechnology & Legal Studies* University achievements in sports, cultural events, and social initiatives

The presentation reaffirmed MUIT's position as one of the Best Universities in Lucknow for students seeking industry-relevant skills and holistic growth.

MUIT's Commitment to Delivering the Best Courses in Lucknow

Maharishi University of Information Technology continues to strengthen its identity as a top academic destination offering:

* Best UG and PG courses in Lucknow* Job-oriented programs* Research-focused PhD opportunities* Skill-based learning modules* State-of-the-art labs and digital classrooms* Strong industry partnerships* Holistic development through cultural, academic & personality-building programs

The 6th Convocation Ceremony stands as a testament to MUIT's commitment to producing well-rounded graduates ready to contribute to society and the nation.About Maharishi University of Information Technology (MUIT)

MUIT, headquartered in Lucknow, is recognized among the Best Universities in Uttar Pradesh, offering a diverse range of programs in Engineering, Law, Management, Media, Computer Applications, Biosciences, Commerce, Humanities, Agricultural Sciences, Animation, Health Sciences, and Research. With a focus on consciousness-based education, the university blends academics with cultural values, innovation, and skill development.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)