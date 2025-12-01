NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 1: As a part of its 33rd Convocation, Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), one of India's premier institutes, successfully conducted the 2nd Convocation for its online learners. The ceremony, held on Sunday, November 30, 2025, at the MAHE Bengaluru campus, marked a significant milestone in MAHE's commitment to continuous learning and access to quality, world-class education.

Recognizing the achievements of 1380 graduates from across 24 states and 4 Union Territories in India and 21 countries across the globe, MAHE Online reaffirmed its vision of empowering learners beyond geographical boundaries. Graduates from various postgraduate programs such as MBA, MSc Data Science, MSc Business Analytics, and PGCP, who successfully completed their degrees through MAHE's comprehensive online learning platform were honoured and celebrated. The diverse cohort of learners included working professionals, entrepreneurs, homemakers, and students from both rural and urban areas who leveraged digital education to advance their careers, pursue their academic aspirations, and strengthen their commitment to lifelong learning.

Visionary Voices Shaping Tomorrow's Leaders

Dr H S Ballal, Pro Chancellor, MAHE declared the convocation open, followed by a warm welcome address by Dr Madhu Veeraraghavan, Pro Vice Chancellor (Management, Law, Humanities and Social Sciences), MAHE, where he congratulated all the graduates for their remarkable achievements recognizing their efforts.

"Dear graduates, it is a great honour for me to stand before you today. Our Directorate of Online Education (DOE) has more than 13,400 students from 55 countries, literally representing all the continents. Our DOE also collaborates with leading corporations to deliver customised online certifications, upskilling and reskilling micro-credential programs empowering working professionals to thrive in a rapidly evolving world," said and Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh VSM (Retd), Vice Chancellor, MAHE, presenting a comprehensive overview of MAHE and its long-held legacy.

In her convocation address, Ms. Paroma Chatterjee, CEO, Revolut India - Chief Guest, reflected the learnings of her own journey reminding graduates that, "Building a legacy requires continuous learning. Deep cultural emotion has been one of my most important takeaways. Truly embrace personal responsibility, keep your energy high through every up and down, and remember that consistency is the most resounding message I want to leave with all of you today."

Mr Ambrish Sinha, Chief Executive Officer, UNext Learning - Guest of Honour remarked, "To all the graduates here today, you are the future. You are graduating at a time when India's industries are transforming at lightning speed. Our healthcare system is expanding, our digital economy is accelerating, and our supply chains are going global. The world needs leaders who can think across data, strategy, technology, and people. And you represent exactly that kind of talent. And if there is one thing your journey has proven, it is this: you are ready for what comes next. Congratulations again."

The ceremony also saw the presence of other senior leadership including Dr Vinod V Thomas, Registrar, Evaluation, MAHE, Dr Sharath Kumar Rao K, Pro Vice Chancellor (Health Sciences), MAHE, Dr Dilip G Naik, Pro Vice Chancellor (MAHE Mangalore Campus), Dr P Giridhar Kini, Registrar, MAHE, Dr Narayana Sabhahit, Pro Vice Chancellor (Technology & Science), Dr Manojkumar Nagasampige, Director, DOE, MAHE and along with other distinguished dignitaries and Heads of Institutions.

Premium Education Designed for Real-World Success

The convocation also featured many compelling stories from graduates whose careers and lives had significantly evolved through MAHE's online programs. Many shared achievements such as promotions, new entrepreneurial ventures, global opportunities, and meaningful career transitions. Accessible from tier-2 and tier-3 cities as well as international locations, MAHE Online has enabled thousands to pursue world-class education without geographical or professional constraints.

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) is one of India's leading academic and research institutions. It is ranked #3 by NIRF, along with a NAAC A++ rating and prestigious Institution of Eminence (IoE) recognition. The institution has been offering world-class education across diverse streams since 1953. MAHE's online learners get free access to Coursera courses and certifications during the tenure of the program. They are also offered placement assistance in the form of skill assessments & enhancement, industry-readiness sessions, resume building, and virtual placement drives. MAHE currently offers 10 degrees & certification programs online mode and caters to 13,000+ learners across 55 countries and over 25 states.

To know more about MAHE's online degree programs and certifications, visit www.onlinemanipal.com/institution/mahe

Online Manipal is the digital home of Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Manipal University Jaipur (MUJ), and Sikkim Manipal University (SMU). These three Manipal universities, accredited with NAAC A++ and NAAC A+, offer UGC-entitled online degrees equivalent to on-campus programs. Since its inception in 2021, Online Manipal has empowered over 150,000 learners to realize their potential by providing them with accessible, affordable & industry-relevant degrees and new-age certifications in a 100% online mode. Online Manipal's integrated learning platform gives access to extensive e-learning material, recorded sessions, webinars, doubt clearing sessions, quizzes, assignments, and more.

To know more, visit www.onlinemanipal.com.

