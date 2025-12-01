Filmmaker and social activist Ashoke Pandit has called out veteran Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Bachchan for her recent remarks about paparazzi. Speaking with Barkha Dutt at the We The Women event in Mumbai, the actress said that she has "zero" relationship with them, despite calling herself "a product of media". In her interview, she didn't hold back and questioned their behaviour and background. Now, Ashoke Pandit in a strongly worded post on social media, has slammed Jaya Bachcha's description of paparazzi. We the Women Asia Mumbai 2025: Jaya Bachchan Blasts Paparazzi Culture, Asks ‘What Kind of Celebrity Are You?’, Adds She Has Zero Relationship With Media Photographers (Watch Video).

Ashoke Pandit Criticises Jaya Bachchan for Remarks Against Paps

Following Jaya Bachchan's viral interview, Ashoke Pandit took to his Instagram handle on December 1, 2025 and slammed Jaya Bachchan for mocking paparazzi and their profession. Pandit, who is also the chairman of the Indian Film and Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), called the actress' statements elitist that demeaned the entire profession.

He said, "Jaya Bachchan ji's statement against the paparazzi reeks of snobbish elitism. To criticise the aggressive coverage of certain paps is one thing, but to demean the profession altogether, raked with downright classist remarks, is unbecoming of such a senior member of our film industry and parliamentarian."

Ashoke Pandit Defends Paps

In his note, he further defended the paprazzi, saying, "They're hardworking professionals doing their job, for which most times they have been called by stars and their PR teams themselves. So if she has such a strong opinion against the paprazzi culture, its time to look inwards rather than induge in theis misplaced outreage."

Ashoke Pandit Strongly Reacts to Jaya Bachchan’s Harsh Comments About Paparazzi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit1)

What Did Jaya Bachchan Say About Paps During Her Interview?

During her appearance at the We the Women Asia event in Mumbai, Jaya Bachchan reaffirmed her longstanding frustration with paparazzi. She said, "My relationship with the media is fantastic. I am a product of the media, but my relationship with paparazzi is zero. Questioning their behaviour and background, the actress said, "The kind of comments they pass, what kind of people are these people? Where do these people come from? What kind of education do they have?" ‘I Do Not Expect This Behaviour From Her’: ‘Anupamaa’ Actress Rupali Ganguly Reacts to Jaya Bachchan’s Viral Video Pushing Fan, Recalls Learning Acting From Her in ‘Kora Kagaz’ (Watch Video).

Jaya Bachchan on Her ‘Zero’ Relationship With Paparazzi – Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Barkha Dutt (@barkha.dutt)

Jaya Bachchan Work Front

On the work front, Jaya Bachchan wll be next seen in the rom-com Dil Ka Darwaaz Khol Do Na Darling, which stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. The movie will be directed by Vikas Bahl.

