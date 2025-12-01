Mumbai, December 1: In an unfortunate incident in Mumbai, a 58-year-old woman died after she lost her balance while alighting from a moving train in the city. Police officials said that the incident occurred on Thursday, November 27, at the Dadar railway station. Cops said that on the day of the incident, the woman entered a stationary train around afternoon to use the toilet.

However, when the train started moving, the woman panicked and tried to get down. According to a report in PTI, the woman lost her balance while trying to get down from the moving train and was sucked into the gap between the train and platform number 10. "Since the woman couldn't locate a washroom on the platform, she entered the express train to use the lavatory in a coach," an official said. Mumbai Local Ticket Scam: 3 Arrested for Travelling With AI-Generated Fake Tickets.

Local train passengers who saw the woman get trapped in between the platform gap tried to save her. She was immediately rushed to a civic hospital in a serious condition. However, the doctors declared her dead on arrival. After the incident, the police registered an accidental death case in connection with the incident. The preliminary investigation revealed that the woman had come to Mumbai with her son from Andhra Pradesh.

They had come to the city to visit their relatives who live in Thane's Ambernath. Cops also found that the deceased woman's husband, Badshah Shaikh, is working as a cook on a ship in London, United Kingdom.

