Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 20: Malik Kia, a leading authorized Kia dealership in Telangana, is transforming Telangana's automotive landscape through its expanding network, superior after-sales care, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction. With modern showrooms in Warangal, Karimnagar and Hyderabad, Malik Kia, the best Kia showroom in Hyderabad, delivers world-class vehicles and exceptional support, solidifying its position as a top Kia dealer in the region.

Strategically expanding to serve urban centers and tier-2/3 cities, Malik Kia ensures Kia's innovative vehicles are accessible across Telangana. Its state-of-the-art facilities, spanning 20,000-30,000 sqft in Warangal, Karimnagar, and Hyderabad, provide a seamless car-buying experience. With over 630 dedicated employees serving customers, Malik Kia delivers exceptional care and expertise. This growth reflects Malik Kia's dedication to bringing global standards to local customers.

Central to Malik Kia's success is its industry-leading focus on customer service. Advanced service centers in Warangal, Karimnagar and Hyderabad, staffed by skilled technicians using genuine Kia parts, ensure vehicle reliability. The Express Service for quick repairs and Periodic Maintenance Services (PMS) reduce downtime, while competitive insurance and premium spare parts add value. Malik Kia's service excellence earned an 81.1% rating in the 2025 Kia National Business Conference's Best Performance Service Program, cementing its reputation as Telangana's premier Kia service provider.

Malik Kia showcases Kia's diverse lineup, including the sleek Kia Sonet, rugged Kia Seltos, versatile Kia Carens and Kia Carens Clavis, luxurious Kia Carnival, bold Kia Syros, premium Kia EV6, and award-winning Kia EV9. Catering to varied preferences, these models blend cutting-edge technology, safety, and performance.

Embracing digital innovation, Malik Kia streamlines the customer journey with online tools for exploring models, booking test drives and scheduling services. Its intuitive website ensures a hassle-free experience, while active social media engagement keeps customers informed about updates of Kia cars and Malik Kia's exclusive offers. Community initiatives, such as the Happy Customer Meet, create strong connections, complemented by tailored financing options that make ownership accessible.

Honored as a Kia Diamond Dealer at the 2023 Kia National Dealer Conference and recipient of the Best Customer Satisfaction Award, Malik Kia continues to set the standard for outstanding customer care.

"Malik Kia is more than a dealership; it's a trusted partner in every customer's journey," said a Malik Kia spokesperson. "Our expanding network, and award-winning service ensure we exceed expectations, driving satisfaction across Telangana."

