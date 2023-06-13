Marg ERP is on a mission to Computerize 2.5 Lakh Chemists for the 2023-24 Financial Year

New Delhi [India], June 13: Marg ERP, a leading provider of inventory & accounting software, has embarked on an ambitious mission to digitally transform the lives of 2.5 lakh chemists in the financial year 2023-2024.

Marg ERP, a renowned inventory and accounting software provider, has undertaken an ambitious endeavor to revolutionize the lives of 2.5 lakh chemists throughout the fiscal year 2023-2024. With a firm commitment to digital transformation, Marg ERP aims to empower chemists by leveraging cutting-edge technology and enhancing their operational efficiency.

With an unwavering commitment to revolutionizing the way businesses operate, Marg ERP has already successfully computerized 1.5 lakh chemists fostering a new era of efficiency and growth. To accomplish their mission they have also introduced many amazing new features that will simplify the work of small and medium-sized enterprises such as:

* ERP to ERP Online Order- This enabling chemists to compare the stock and schemes offered by 35,000 distributors associated with any software Pan India. With this functionality, they can directly place orders from their ERP system to the distributors' ERP systems. This simplifies the ordering process and enhances efficiency.

* Online Purchase Import- This feature eliminates the need for manual data entry when making purchases. Retailers can effortlessly import purchase bills in 1 click, significantly reduces time-consuming tasks while ensuring 100% accuracy.

* Promise Order- Marg ERP has also developed a highly advantageous feature called "Promise Order" tailored for Chemists. This feature within Marg ERP allows Chemists to effortlessly specify the quantity of medicine needed based on the patient's requirements during the billing process. Once the items become available in stock, an automated SMS is sent to inform the patient. Moreover, the Chemist can personally call the patient to notify them about the availability of their medicines.

* Digital Ordering- This feature has revolutionized the pharma sector through RetailIO. This powerful solution allows chemists to conveniently place online orders to distributors while comparing rates and schemes.

* Thyrocare Integration - Book lab test within ERP. To further benefit the chemists, Marg ERP has partnered with Thyrocare to offer an integrated solution that allows chemists to conveniently book diagnostic lab tests through Marg ERP Software while conducting billing and selling medicines to their customers. By simply booking lab tests, chemists now have the opportunity to earn up to Rs. 30,000 per month.

* In addition to these, more features like Expiry management, Prescription management, Rack management, GST, e-invoicing etc. serve to empower chemists, making their workflows more seamless and productive.

* Moreover, MargMart offers you the opportunity to expand your business onto the digital platform by enabling you to create your own website. This allows you to receive online orders from customers across India

* All Scan- To step-up in the journey of digitalization Marg ERP has transformed into a Data Entry Free Software through, this enables chemists to streamline their billing processes by eliminating the need for manual data entry. By simply scanning the batch number using "All Scan App" on a bottle or strip, the chemist can automatically input the data into the system.

Thakur Anup Singh, Mahender Singh, and Sudhir Singh, the visionary leaders of Marg ERP Ltd, have transformed the retail industry through their innovation and dedication to empowering small businesses. Their leadership has been instrumental in Marg ERP's monumental success.

Commenting on this, Thakur Anup Singh, Founder, Chairman & Managing Director, Marg ERP Limited, said, "I am incredibly proud of Marg ERP's mission to computerise 2.5 lakh chemists for our financial year 2023-24. This milestone reflects our unwavering commitment to driving digital transformation and empowering businesses across the nation.

At Marg ERP, we firmly believe that technology has the power to revolutionize the way businesses operate. Our mission goes beyond just computerising businesses; it is about transforming lives and empowering entrepreneurs to reach their true potential.

I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the entire Marg ERP team, whose dedication, expertise, and innovative spirit have made this achievement possible."

Mahender Singh, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Marg ERP Limited, expressed, "I am thrilled to witness the remarkable progress Marg ERP has made in computerising lakhs of chemists and retailers. Our mission has always been to empower businesses through technology, and achieving this milestone is a testament to our unwavering commitment."

At Marg ERP, we understand the unique challenges faced by businesses in the retail sector. Our goal has been to develop comprehensive software solutions that not only simplify operations but also enable businesses to stay competitive in the digital era."

Sudhir Singh, Co-Founder & Managing Director of Marg ERP Limited, excited to said, "As the head of the sales and marketing team, I am immensely proud of the milestones achieved by Marg ERP in its mission to computerise lakhs of chemists and retailers.

The success we have achieved is a proof to the hard work and dedication of the entire Marg ERP team. Their unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and their deep understanding of the challenges faced by businesses have been instrumental in driving our progress."

As Marg ERP marches ahead towards its goal of empowering 2.5 lakh chemists with digital transformation, the company remains an exemplar of innovation, integrity, and customer-centricity in the retail software industry"

Marg ERP Limited

Marg ERP; a CMMI Level 3 & ISO Certified Company is a leader in inventory and accounting software with Digital Collection in India. The company has over one lakh active users and has captured 60 percent (structured & unstructured market) of the Pharma & FMCG industry.

Marg ERP works with exclusive channel partners who further provide our software products and solutions to customers and has a presence in 28+ countries around the globe in 27+ Trade Segments with 1200+ Partners.

Marg has always believed in adding value and sustainability to the ever-changing business environment and is a key player in serving both the SMEs and MSMEs. www.margerp.com

Media & PR Person: Vijay Malhotra - Marketing Head, Marg ERP Limited

