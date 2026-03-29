WWE is set to return to the bright lights of Las Vegas for WrestleMania 42, marking a historic back-to-back residency at Allegiant Stadium. Scheduled for Saturday, 18 April and Sunday, 19 April 2026, the 42nd edition of the flagship event promises a blockbuster card headlined by World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk and Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. With significant title defences and the return of iconic figures like AJ Lee, the 'Showcase of the Immortals' is shaping up to be the most anticipated weekend in professional wrestling history. WWE WrestleMania 43 is Set to Take Place in Saudi Arabia in 2027, Announces CCO and Hall of Famer Triple H (Watch Video).

WWE Wrestlemania 42 How to Watch in India: Date and Time

Fans in India can catch all the action exclusively on Netflix. Following WWE's landmark global broadcast deal, WrestleMania 42 will stream live on the platform for all active subscribers.

The event will begin at 04:30 IST on Sunday, 19 April (Night One) and Monday, 20 April (Night Two). Those who miss the live broadcast can watch the full replay on demand immediately following the conclusion of each night.

The Main Events: A Battle of Generations

The two-night spectacle will feature two massive championship clashes as its anchors. On Night One, Cody Rhodes is expected to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against his former mentor, Randy Orton. The rivalry has turned deeply personal after Orton’s cold betrayal of Rhodes following the Elimination Chamber.

Night Two is slated to be headlined by a dream match for the World Heavyweight Championship. CM Punk will put his title on the line against Roman Reigns, who earned his opportunity by winning the 2026 Men's Royal Rumble. This clash represents a collision between the two most dominant figures of their respective eras and has been fuelled by intense psychological warfare.

Historic Returns and Special Challenges

One of the most talked-about matches involves the return of AJ Lee, who came out of an 11-year retirement to capture the Women’s Intercontinental Championship. She will defend her title against Becky Lynch in a match that Lynch claims is a trap she set for the legend.

Elsewhere on the card, the unstoppable force of RAW, Oba Femi, has officially answered Brock Lesnar’s open challenge. Femi made a statement by laying out Lesnar with a pop-up powerbomb on Raw, setting the stage for a rare powerhouse encounter. In the women’s division, Jade Cargill will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley, while Stephanie Vaquer faces Royal Rumble winner Liv Morgan. NFL Icon Tom Brady Linked with WWE Wrestlemania 42 Role Amid Rumoured Tensions with Logan Paul.

Wrestlemania 42 Matchcard

Match Type Participants Title / Stipulation Main Event (Night 2) CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns World Heavyweight Championship Main Event (Night 1) Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton Undisputed WWE Championship Singles Match Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley WWE Women's Championship Singles Match Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan Women's World Championship Singles Match AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch Women’s Intercontinental Title Open Challenge Brock Lesnar vs. Oba Femi Powerhouse Showcase Singles Match Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams United States Championship Unsanctioned Match Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre Anything Goes Singles Match Finn Bálor vs. Dominik Mysterio Grudge Match

WrestleMania 42 was originally rumoured for New Orleans, but WWE made the strategic decision to return to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas following the record-breaking financial success of WrestleMania 41. This marks only the second time in history that the event has been held at the same venue in consecutive years

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 29, 2026 09:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).