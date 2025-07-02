VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 2: In today's fast-paced, data-driven world, proficiency in Microsoft Excel is a must-have skill for professionals across industries, from finance to marketing. The integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) has transformed Excel into a powerful tool for automation, data analysis, and generating actionable insights.

Also Read | IT Hiring Massive Surge: India's Tier-2 Cities See 53% Rise in Hiring in Information Technology Sector, Says Foundit.

Recognizing this, Tech Gurukul, a leading educational platform, is excited to announce its Certified MS Excel with ChatGPT & AI Workshop, conducted entirely in Hindi. This 3-hour hands-on Masterclass offers a unique opportunity to learn Excel in Hindi, making it accessible to Hindi-speaking professionals looking to elevate their careers.

About Tech Gurukul

Also Read | Hemant Khandelwal Takes Charge As Madhya Pradesh BJP President, Replaces VD Sharma.

Tech Gurukul is an ISO 9000-certified educational platform renowned for delivering high-quality, practical training in technical and business skills. Having trained over 50,000 students and earning a 4.9/5 rating from 3,560+ verified reviews, Tech Gurukul is a trusted name in education. Tech Gurukul reviews consistently praise the platform's ability to simplify complex topics and deliver real-world, applicable skills. The Tech Gurukul workshop is designed to empower participants with tools to succeed in a competitive job market.

Workshop Highlights

The Certified MS Excel with ChatGPT & AI Workshop is a comprehensive, hands-on program that equips participants with cutting-edge Excel skills. Key learning outcomes include:

* Mastering 100+ Excel formulas to handle complex calculations with ease.

* Automating repetitive tasks using Macros to streamline workflows.

* Advanced data analysis techniques to derive meaningful insights.

* Creating stunning Excel reports for professional presentations.

By integrating AI tools like ChatGPT, participants will learn to save up to 3 hours of work daily, making them 10 times more efficient. The workshop is conducted entirely in Hindi, ensuring that language is no barrier to mastering Excel in Hindi. Attendees will receive comprehensive notes, reference materials, and assignments to reinforce their learning.

Career Impact

Proficiency in Excel is highly valued in the job market. According to industry standards, professionals with basic Excel skills can earn an average salary of 2 LPA (Lakhs Per Annum), while those with advanced Excel skills can command up to 6 LPA. However, mastering Excel with AI integration can propel salaries to an impressive 18 LPA, making this workshop a strategic investment in your career. Upon completion, participants receive a Tech Gurukul certification, a globally recognized credential that can enhance resumes and potentially lead to 10 times more job offers.

Meet the Expert Trainers

The workshop is led by two distinguished trainers:

* Ronit Pise: A certified Excel trainer and ET 30 under 30 awardee, Ronit is the founder of ProfitUni, Tech Gurukul, and more. His expertise in Excel and AI has empowered countless professionals to optimize their workflows. Ronit Pise reviews highlight his engaging teaching style and ability to make complex concepts accessible.

* Aman Saurav: A certified Excel trainer and IIT Delhi graduate, Aman is a Senior Data Analyst with over a decade of experience. As the Program Director at AI for Techies, he has mentored over 20,000 students, making him an exceptional guide for mastering Excel in Hindi.

Their combined expertise ensures that participants receive top-tier instruction tailored to real-world applications.

Who Should Attend?

This Tech Gurukul workshop is designed for all working professionals, regardless of their experience level or profession. Whether you're a beginner looking to stand out in the job market or an experienced professional aiming to upskill, this course is for you.

No prior knowledge or technical expertise is required, making it an ideal opportunity to learn Excel in Hindi. The workshop is accessible to all ages, ensuring that everyone can benefit from this transformative training.

Participant Feedback

The quality of Tech Gurukul's workshops is reflected in glowing testimonials.

Anuj Verma, a past participant, shared, "Thanks to the 97 automation templates and 27 hidden Excel formulas I learned in this workshop, my work efficiency skyrocketed! It became so easy to work with data. My hard work was recognized with a well-deserved salary hike, and I feel more confident to take on any AI-driven challenge in my career!"

Tech Gurukul reviews and Ronit Pise reviews consistently praise the platform's practical approach and career-enhancing outcomes.

Why Choose This Workshop?

The Certified MS Excel with ChatGPT & AI Workshop is more than just a training session--it's a gateway to future-proofing your career. By mastering Excel in Hindi with AI integration, participants can:

* Increase efficiency: Save hours daily with AI-driven automation.

* Boost earning potential: Unlock salaries up to 18 LPA.

* Gain a competitive edge: Stand out with a globally recognized certification.

The workshop's hands-on format, expert trainers, and focus on Excel Hindi make it a unique opportunity for Hindi-speaking professionals to excel in a global market.

How to Register

Don't miss this chance to transform your career.

Visit Tech Gurukul's website or contact the support team at support@techgurukul.co for any queries. Act now to join the thousands of professionals who have advanced their careers with Tech Gurukul.

Conclusion

Take the first step toward becoming an Excel expert and future-proofing your career with AI. Join Tech Gurukul's Certified MS Excel with ChatGPT & AI Workshop and unlock your potential.

With expert trainers Ronit Pise and Aman Saurav, a proven track record, and the opportunity to learn Excel in Hindi, this workshop is your key to professional success.

Register today and start your journey to mastering Excel Hindi!

Company: Tech Gurukul

Website: https://techgurukul.co/

Email ID: hello@techgurukul.co

Contact No.: +91-9147383647

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)