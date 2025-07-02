IT Hiring Massive Surge: India’s Tier-2 Cities See 53% Rise in Hiring in Information Technology Sector, Says Foundit

The report, by job platform foundit, showed that the overall national hiring held steady month-on-month (0 per cent) and grew by 20 per cent year-on-year. But Tier-2 markets have surged ahead, growing 28 per cent YoY and outpacing the national average significantly.

Technology IANS| Jul 02, 2025 01:50 PM IST
A+
A-
IT Hiring Massive Surge: India’s Tier-2 Cities See 53% Rise in Hiring in Information Technology Sector, Says Foundit
Job Hiring Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

New Delhi, July 2: India’s Tier-2 cities are continuing to emerge as key engines driving the nation's employment growth, according to a report on Wednesday that showed that hiring for the IT sector surged by 53 per cent in smaller cities. The report, by job platform foundit, showed that the overall national hiring held steady month-on-month (0 per cent) and grew by 20 per cent year-on-year. But Tier-2 markets have surged ahead, growing 28 per cent YoY and outpacing the national average significantly.

The growth is driven by sectors such as IT, BFSI, Manufacturing, and FMCG. Coimbatore (+26 per cent) in Tamil Nadu reported the most hiring followed by Nagpur (+24 per cent), and Nasik (+24 per cent) in Maharashtra. The ITa.org/ListItem" class="breadcrumb-item">Technology

IT Hiring Massive Surge: India’s Tier-2 Cities See 53% Rise in Hiring in Information Technology Sector, Says Foundit

The report, by job platform foundit, showed that the overall national hiring held steady month-on-month (0 per cent) and grew by 20 per cent year-on-year. But Tier-2 markets have surged ahead, growing 28 per cent YoY and outpacing the national average significantly.

Technology IANS| Jul 02, 2025 01:50 PM IST
A+
A-
IT Hiring Massive Surge: India’s Tier-2 Cities See 53% Rise in Hiring in Information Technology Sector, Says Foundit
Job Hiring Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

New Delhi, July 2: India’s Tier-2 cities are continuing to emerge as key engines driving the nation's employment growth, according to a report on Wednesday that showed that hiring for the IT sector surged by 53 per cent in smaller cities. The report, by job platform foundit, showed that the overall national hiring held steady month-on-month (0 per cent) and grew by 20 per cent year-on-year. But Tier-2 markets have surged ahead, growing 28 per cent YoY and outpacing the national average significantly.

The growth is driven by sectors such as IT, BFSI, Manufacturing, and FMCG. Coimbatore (+26 per cent) in Tamil Nadu reported the most hiring followed by Nagpur (+24 per cent), and Nasik (+24 per cent) in Maharashtra. The IT industry has seen exceptional growth in Tier-2 cities, jumping 53 per cent YoY, far ahead of the national average of 30 per cent. The logistics and transportation (42 per cent) and energy (38 per cent) sectors also contributed significantly to robust growth in these markets. Intel Layoffs: Top Strategy Officer Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah Departs As Company Prepares Major Workforce Cuts Under CEO Lip-Bu Tan, Says Report.

Fostered by expanding industries and investments, Tier-2 cities have taken centre stage. On the other hand, major metros like Delhi-NCR (+5 per cent YoY), Chennai (+18 per cent), and Bengaluru (+16 per cent) saw comparatively slower growth, the report said. "The hiring momentum shift towards Tier-2 cities, especially in IT and Entry level roles, is notable.

Job seekers now have diverse opportunities closer to home, reflecting India's rich and varied talent landscape,” said Pranay Kale, Chief Revenue & Growth Officer (CRGO) of foundit. “For employers, these cities offer strategic opportunities for sustained growth, driven by improved infrastructure, targeted investments, and the strategic intent to diversify geographically. This growth, the strongest we've seen in recent years, clearly underlines Tier-2 cities' increasing importance in India's employment landscape," Kale added. Salesforce Layoffs Coming? CEO Marc Benioff Says 50% of Work Now Done by AI, Highlights Major Shift Toward Automation at Workplace and Hints at Possible Job Cuts in Future.

Further, the report showed that the overall hiring held steady in June, and key consumer-facing sectors and tech roles saw notable month-on-month momentum. Retail led all industries with a 10 per cent MoM rise, driven by festive preparations and expansion across Tier-2 markets. Energy (+7 per cent MoM) and import and export (+8 per cent MoM) also posted solid gains, signaling renewed infrastructure and trade activity.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 02, 2025 01:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Tags:
Foundit hiring India India IT Hiring IT Hiring IT Hiring 2025 IT Hiring Alert IT Hiring in India IT Jobs Job Hiring Job Hiring in India Tier-2 Cities
You might also like
IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2025: Heather Knight Backs Charlie Dean Recall for Remaining Matches Against India
Cricket

IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2025: Heather Knight Backs Charlie Dean Recall for Remaining Matches Against India
You might also like
IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2025: Heather Knight Backs Charlie Dean Recall for Remaining Matches Against India
Cricket

IND-W vs ENG-W 2nd T20I 2025: Heather Knight Backs Charlie Dean Recall for Remaining Matches Against India
Ola, Uber, Rapido Permitted by Government To Charge Up to Twice Base Fare During Peak Hours, Up From Previous 1.5 Times Allowance
Auto

Ola, Uber, Rapido Permitted by Government To Charge Up to Twice Base Fare During Peak Hours, Up From Previous 1.5 Times Allowance
IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025: Sanjay Bangar Urges Shubman Gill and Team India To Improve Close-In Fielding Ahead of England Clash
Cricket

IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025: Sanjay Bangar Urges Shubman Gill and Team India To Improve Close-In Fielding Ahead of England Clash
Is India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?
Cricket

Is India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?
Cricket

IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2025: Sanjay Bangar Urges Shubman Gill and Team India To Improve Close-In Fielding Ahead of England Clash
Is India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?
Cricket

Is India vs England 2nd Test 2025 Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish and Doordarshan National TV Channels?

Short Videos
Google Trends Google Trends
josaa
5000+K+ searches
ptet
5000+K+ searches
cisf
500+K+ searches
dalai lama
500+K+ searches
dgt
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
josaa
5000+K+ searches
ptet
5000+K+ searches
cisf
500+K+ searches
dalai lama
500+K+ searches
dgt
500+K+ searches
Today's Trends

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Shubhanshu ShuklaIran Israel WarFact CheckENG VS IND 2025Donald TrumpSardaar Ji 3Jagannath Rath YatraFIFA Club World Cup 2025Rahul GandhiWeather Forecast TodayNarendra ModiSitaare Zameen ParKerala Lottery Results
Google News Telegram Bot
Close
Latestly whatsapp channel