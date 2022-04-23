Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India] April 23 (ANI/NewsVoir): With a wonderful response from the last cohort batch of EdTech startups with two acquisitions, Marwari Catalysts today announces the selected EdTech startups that are part of its next batch of accelerator cohort program, 'Thrive'.

The accelerator aims to nurture the vibrant EdTech startup ecosystem of our nation with its unique accelerator cohort program and this season, the EdTech startups that are onboarding the cohort program will be guided to refine their products for market fitness and create maximum economic and social impact in India and the world.

The finalists are shortlisted from over 500 applications coming from different Tier-I, Tier-II, and Tier-III cities and following a rigorous screening process.

The selected EdTech startups represent today's most promising innovations for our startup ecosystem of tomorrow and the Marwari Catalysts team will work with the founders over the course of the 10-week virtual programme to accelerate their progress in market fit, client discovery, product development, scalability, revenue generation, and strategies to attract follow-on capital investment.

The accelerator will also strive to expose these startups to customers both in India and overseas to take advantage of relevant opportunities.

The founding members of Marwari Catalysts strongly believe that with education being the primary expense of Indian households, the education sector in the country has tremendous potential for the emergence of more unicorns.

All segments of education, whether K-12, test preparation, or executive education, have recently been witnessing a massive increase in demand and thereby India has emerged to be among the top three countries in the world to get the most venture capital funding in the edtech sector.

Commenting on the announcement, Sushil Sharma, Founder and CEO, Marwari Catalysts says, "Our mission at Thrive for startups is to help young startup teams focus on their key business and technology problems while we empower them with knowledge and lessons from Marwari Catalysts, learnt over years of building enterprise and consumer products across the globe."

Extremely delighted while sharing this news, Devesh Rakhecha, Founder and Director, Marwari Catalysts says, "Having a strong education pedagogy is important for an edtech startup and Marwari Catalysts' strong focus on combining pedagogy and technology makes them an ideal partner to work with as we continue to build our company. We hope to enhance the pedagogical effectiveness of our solution and scale our offerings to more educational stakeholders in the region."

Commenting on the announcement, Raunak Singhvi, Co-founder at Marwari Catalysts and Head - Thrive says, "When we start the selection process for our new program, we are always amazed by the diversity of innovative approaches in EdTech. Each entrepreneur spots an area where change is needed and many find innovative ways to enter the market, with the result being better educational outcomes."

Further adding he says, "We're delighted to welcome these new startups and support them as they bring their solutions to life."

The startups selected from a highly competitive pool of applications are :

1. Law Prep Tutorial - India's leading CLAT coaching institute, 'Law Prep Tutorial', also considered as 'The CLAT Toppers Factory' holds a record of 100 plus toppers every year with 50000 students trained under their mentorship, entered the startup industry with their impactful business model so as to create a revolution in 'Making Lawyers of Tomorrow'.

The team at Law Prep Tutorial includes Law school alumni, ex-Law school faculty, aptitude test trainers, subject experts and research associates.

Having a hybrid model - both online and offline, LPT offers the most comprehensive package towards preparation for the CLAT exam.

2. XOOG - 2020 founded, XOOG is building India's largest gamified platform for K12 students to compete and learn in any skill. Based in Chennai, this gamified reward-based platform for k12 students allows them to participate in competitions and workshops, get ranked, earn coins, build a profile, use the coins to redeem real-life products from their shop and scholarships on courses by edtech startups providing courses.

Having an innovative ranking mechanism and algorithm for every skill, XOOG is a trustable, fun brand and community for parents to understand more about the kids and make decisions for them.

3. TuteDude - Founded in 2020 and based in Delhi, TuteDude is an E-Learning platform founded by IIT-Delhi alumni. The startup provides self paced courses by introducing AI in lectures and 1:1 live doubt solving sessions, personal mentorship, thereby making the learning experience seamless and providing rewards as a motivation to complete the course.

4. EkSlate - Delivering skills of tomorrow, EkSlate is a one stop solution that ensures delivery of life skills, learning skills, literacy skills to the students and makes them tomorrow ready. The target market is K-12 and the skills delivery is done via gamified skill development model.

Marwari Catalysts (India's Fastest Growing Startup Accelerator) primarily focuses on creating, nurturing, and fostering Startups to accelerate their journey from a startup to a unicorn. Marwari Catalysts is a founder and investor-friendly platform with a community of industry experts passionate about entrepreneurship.

Why MCATs?

- Mcats is 100 co-founders club.

- We hold a portfolio of 50+ startups that have already raised their Pre Seed, Seed, and Pre Series funding rounds.

- Existing Investors are from the US - Silicon Valley, UK, Muscat, Abu-Dhabi, UAE, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan and India.

- 40 per cent Female Founders Portfolio, 80 per cent Success Ratio.

