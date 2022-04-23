Gujarat Titans (GT) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight runs in a thrilling contest. Chasing 157 runs, Knight Riders were restricted to 148/8 in their allotted 20 overs. Needing 18 runs off the last over, KKR managed just nine with Andre Russell hitting a six on the first ball. Alzarri Joseph kept his cool as he removed Russell on the second ball. Umesh Yadav and Tim Southee then found it difficult to score off Joseph. With this win, GT move to the top of the IPL 2022 points table. IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans Pull Off Thrilling Eight-Run Win Over KKR, Knight Riders Suffer Fourth Consecutive Defeat.

KKR's chase got off to a worst possible start as they lost three wickets for just 16 runs with Mohammed Shami striking twice. Gujarat Titans then kept picking wickets and had Knight Riders reeling at 98 for six. The required-run rate kept climbing up and things got difficult for KKR. Despite Russell's 25-ball 48, KKR fell short of the target. Meanwhile, here are some of the stat highlights from KKR vs GT match.

# Andre Russell becomes the second bowler to take 4 wickets in one over in IPL 2022 after Yuzvendra Chahal.

# He becomes only third bowler in IPL history to take 4 wickets in an over and first pacer to achieve the feat.

#Rashid Khan completed 100 wickets in IPL.

# Hardik Pandya scored his third half-century of IPL 2022.

# Gujarat Titans became the first team in IPL 2022 after 34 games to bat first winning the toss.

# This was Gujarat Titans fourth last over win this season.

Batting first, Gujarat Titans managed 156/9 in their allotted 20 overs. Despite Hardik Pandya's 67 off 49 balls, Titans couldn't find the momentum towards the end and lost seven wickets for just 73 runs, including four wickets in the last over bowled by Andre Russell. Apart from him, Tim Southee picked 3/24.

