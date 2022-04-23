Ramzan, One of the most important months for Muslims all over the world, commenced on April 2. During the month-long holy period, people observe a fast. Ramadan, also spelled Ramazan or Ramzan or Ramzaan, is the ninth month in the Muslim Lunar Calendar and is considered to be the holiest month according to Islamic culture which usually spans across 29-30 days of fasting and ends with a great celebration and feasting known as Eid-ul-Fitr.

It is believed that it was during this period that the angel revealed the words of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad. In order to remember and commemorate this sacred revelation, believers observe a fasting ritual. Ramadan 2022: How Muslims Celebrate Iftar Around the World.

During this month of Ramadan, all adult Muslims keep fast as it is one of the five pillars of the Islamic faith. This obligatory fasting is known as ‘Roza’. During Ramadan, apart from fasting, people indulge in prayers, reflection, charity, and humanitarian activities. People all over the world fast, which is also known as Roza with friends and family and the festival continues for 29-30 days and ends with Eid-ul-Fitr.

Those who keep Roza, eat a morning meal, known as Sehri before sunrise, and end their fast by eating the evening meal (also known as Iftar) after the sunset. As the time of sunrise and sunset is different every day, the time of Sehri and Iftar is also different. Hence, it is important to keep a check on the Ramadan timings of each day.

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Mumbai on April 24:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 22 24 April 2022 04:59 18:59

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Delhi on April 24:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 22 24 April 2022 04:22 18:53

Sehri and Iftar Timings for Lucknow on April 24:

Roza Date Sehri Iftar 22 24 April 2022 04:12 18:36

The holy month of Ramzan will end with Eid-ul-Fitr. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan. Have a happy and blessed Ramzan.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 23, 2022 07:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).