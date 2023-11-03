BusinessWire India

Tokyo [Japan]/ Mohali (Punjab) [India], November 3: Meritech a leading manufacturer of Mobile Network T&M, Network Optimization, and LPWA (Low Power Wide Area) IoT solutions announced today that it has acquired AZENQOS (AZQ), a Thailand-based 5G network testing solution provider. This acquisition will be executed through its group company, Meritech Software Private Limited, India (Meritech) and encompasses AZENQOS's flagship offering, AZENQOS ANDROID DRIVETEST for wireless networks. Meritech will acquire the AZENQOS (AZQ) in an all-cash deal with an undisclosed amount.

Meritech, a prominent manufacturer specializing in Mobile Network Testing & Measurement, Network Optimization, and LPWA (Low Power Wide Area) IoT solutions, has a global presence across India, Japan, the USA, and Germany. This strategic acquisition underscores Meritech's unwavering commitment to strengthening its foothold in emerging markets. It showcases the company's dedication to extending its market reach and delivering cost-effective mobile telemetry solutions. Meritech's strategic move equips them to address the challenges associated with the growing demand for high-speed wireless services, streamlining deployment and operational complexities. Their integrated solution targets the financial hurdles faced by mobile network operators, addressing both Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operating Expenditure (OPEX). By offering a cost-effective mobile telemetry solution, it empowers operators to fully leverage their network potential and integrate cutting-edge technologies like 5G and Voice over New Radio (VoNR). Meritech and AZENQOS (AZQ); are privately held entities and do not have any outside investor(s), already had a relationship for the last few years. "We eagerly anticipate becoming a part of Meritech Group's remarkable journey and are committed to contributing to the broader industry movement, fostering a dynamic and innovative 5G ecosystem," expressed Don Plooksawasdi, Sales Director of AZENQOS (AZQ). "This acquisition represents a significant step in strengthening Meritech's presence within the rapidly evolving 5G markets. With the addition of AZENQOS (AZQ), we aim to enhance our market share in the areas of automated drive testing and cloud-based data analytics, particularly in emerging markets," stated Harish Sachdeva, Group CEO of Meritech. "We are enthusiastic about welcoming AZENQOS (AZQ) into the Meritech group and are committed to further investment in the expanding 5G market space."

