Pakistan will be heading on to Bengaluru to compete against New Zealand in the 35th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Saturday, November 4. Pakistan has only managed to win three out of seven games of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Now the chances for Pakistan to qualify for the semi-final spot are very tough as they will need to beat New Zealand by a big margin. New Zealand will be one step closer to attaining the semi-final spot if they win their match against Pakistan on Saturday. Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need To Know About PAK vs NZ CWC Match in Bengaluru

New Zealand has consecutively lost the last three of their games of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. Now will be looking forward to coming back on track by grabbing the win over Pakistan. As of the ODI records Pakistan has the upper hand by winning a majority of the games that happened between both of the teams.

PAK vs NZ Weather Report

Bengaluru Weather Report (Source: Accuweather)

The fans need to worry a little bit as we will have cloudy weather and a bit of a chance for rain as well during the time of Pakistan vs New Zealand ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match. The temperature would be between 23-28 degrees Celcius, according to the weather report above. Ex-Pakistan Cricketer Hasan Raza Levels Serious Allegations, Claims India Being Handed Different Balls by ICC or BCCI During World Cup 2023 Matches; Seeks Investigation (Watch Video)

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium Pitch Report

The pitch at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium tends to assist the spinners but has a quick outfield too in which scoring runs becomes easier too. But the last game that happened on this ground didn't produce a high-scoring contest.

