BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], Dubai [UAE], February 4: Metaverse911™, leading immersive technologies & metaverse innovator, is thrilled to announce Strategic Investments & onboarding of distinguished Advisors. This sets the company's readiness to deliver exceptional performance and drive the immersive technology ecosystem forward in 2025 and beyond.

Also Read | ILT20 2025: Qais Ahmad, Gulbadin Naib Lead Dubai Capitals to Dominant Win Over Desert Vipers.

Joining the investment & advisory board are highly accomplished industry leaders:

* Dr. Vijay Sethi: Renowned Digital Transformation, Sustainability Leader, and Technology Evangelist* Atul Govil: Chief Transformation Officer and Head of Technology, celebrated driving digital transformation initiatives across sectors.* Dr. Allen Baby: Based in Dubai, Founder of Talent Fourth Generation, bringing global expertise in talent development and technological foresight.* Ravish Gandhi: Founder Eduramp, an education technology pioneer committed to equipping learners with innovative skills for the future.* Manikant Gupta: Managing Partner at Purview Technologies, with three decades of IT Industry Experience and Strategic Acumen on emerging market trends.* Dr. Sanjeev Kumar: Dean, Times School of Media, Bennett University, a Visionary Educator with a focus on Multimedia Content and Innovation-Driven Learning.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 4, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Rrahul Sethi, Founder of Metaverse911 said "This is a pivotal moment for us. The collective wisdom and experience of our investors & advisors will accelerate our mission to redefine innovation through immersive technologies. The future of XR is here, and we are proud to lead this revolution."

Rohit Verma, MD & CEO of Metaverse911 added "Over 60% of enterprises are actively considering the Immersive interventions to train staff, improve processes, save costs, gamify customer experiences. The future of the internet here which is getting built over "Experiences" rather than just "information". This technology is impacting every Industry."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)