Kolkata, February 4: Lottery players in Kolkata are eagerly awaiting to know the results of the 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi of the Kolkata FF Lottery games. The civic authorities will announce the Kolkata Fatafat Result or Kolkata FF Result today, February 4, after each round is completed. Those taking part can check the Kolkata Fatafat Result on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in. One can also fine the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of February 4 below. Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat is a Satta Matka-style lottery played exclusively in Kolkata.

As stated above, a total of eight rounds, also called bazis, are played throughout the day from Monday to Sunday. Participants can also check the winning numbers of today's Kolkata FF lottery game by checking the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart of February 4, 2025, below. A unique USP of the Kolkata Fatafat lottery is that it requires lottery players to be physically present in the city to take part in the lottery. Below is the Kolkata FF Result Chart of February 4. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 3, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for February 4, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 2:33 PM 370 0

5th Bazi 4:03 PM 6th Bazi 5:33 PM 7th Bazi 7:03 PM 8th Bazi 8:33 PM

Kolkata FF is a fast-paced lottery game that requires players to choose numbers and place bets while awaiting the outcome of their predictions. The Satta Matka-type lottery allows participants to win multiple prizes with minimum investments. The Kolkata Fatafat Result and its winning numbers are announced every 90 minutes, with the results of the first round or 1st bazi out by around 10 AM and the last round or 8th bazi by 8.30 PM. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

The speculative lottery games not only test players' skills and patience but also require them to understand the lottery game's mechanics and adopt strategies to improve their chances of winning prizes. That said, lotteries are legal in 13 states in India, including West Bengal, where the Kolkata FF or Kolkata Fatafat lottery continues to grow among the masses.

