New Delhi [India], November 24: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and India's leading AI smartphone brand**, today announced the launch of their Best Budget Phone^ at Just Rs. 12,999* the moto g57 POWER.

The device redefines the budget category with the powerful World's 1st Snapdragon® 6s Gen 4 Processor for best-in-class performance and multi-tasking, the Segment's Best 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 Camera for ultimate photography experience, a segment's highest 7000mAh Silicon Carbon Battery for a slimmer design. Plus, the Segment's highest durability with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i and MIL-810H, and an immersive 6.72" 120Hz FHD+ Display, all wrapped in an ultra-premium Pantone™ curated vegan leather design.

Powered by the cutting-edge and World's 1st Snapdragon® 6s Gen 4 processor (4nm), the moto g57 POWER is the first smartphone globally to feature this processor, delivering best-in-class performance and blazing-fast speeds. It ensures ultra-smooth multitasking and lag-free gaming. With in-built 8GB RAM, expandable up to 16GB with RAM Boost 4.0 for a total of 24GB, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage, every app launches instantly and runs effortlessly. With support for 11 5G bands and Wi-Fi 6, the moto g57 POWER delivers super-fast, reliable connectivity, keeping users ahead in today's hyper-connected world.

The moto g57 POWER is equipped with the Segment's Best 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 sensor, capturing high-quality pictures and videos with increased light sensitivity for ultimate performance and low noise in darker environments. The camera system also includes a segment's highest 8MP Ultrawide camera and a 2-in-1 ambient sensor that intelligently enhances colour, clarity, and lighting in real-time. The front features an 8MP Selfie Camera with Quad Pixel Technology and Photo Booth Mode. Powered by moto ai, the camera includes intelligent features like AI Photo Enhancement Engine, Auto Night Vision, AI-Powered Portraits, and AI Auto Smile Capture. Users can further enhance their creativity with Google Photos AI tools such as Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Magic Editor, bringing advanced generative AI photography tools right to the phone. Additionally, they can record 2K videos from all the cameras.

The moto g57 POWER features a Segment's Leading 7000mAh battery powered by advanced Silicon Carbon Technology, which results in a slimmer design, longer battery life, and improved battery health compared to traditional batteries. Offering up to 60 hours of runtime## on a single charge--meaning easily over 2 days of power back-up--it is the ultimate endurance smartphone in its segment. The phone also supports Battery Care 2.0, intelligently optimizing charging patterns to protect long-term performance and extend longevity.

The moto g57 POWER boasts a segment leading 6.72" FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and advanced Display Colour Boost technology, ensuring immersive visuals with stunning clarity and colour. With High Brightness Mode (HBM) reaching up to 1050 nits, the display offers excellent outdoor visibility. Protected by Ultra-durable Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i, the display also includes Smart Water Touch 2.0 for smooth response even with wet hands, and SGS Eye Protection to reduce eye strain. For an immersive entertainment experience, it comes equipped with Dual Stereo Speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos®, Hi-Res Audio, and Bass Boost for rich, multidimensional sound.

The moto g57 POWER is built for real-world challenges with ultimate durability. Featuring Segment's Best Corning® Gorilla® Glass 7i for 3x better drop and scratch protection and passing 13 MIL-STD-810H military-grade tests, it is proven to withstand shocks, drops, extreme temperatures, and high humidity. Combined with IP64-rated water and dust protection, it's one of the toughest smartphones in its class.

As the Segment's First device to launch with the Latest Android™ 16 out of the box, the moto g57 POWER ensures that the users get the newest features immediately. Motorola assures an upgrade to Android™ 17 and 3 Years of Security Maintenance Releases (SMRs), guaranteeing future-proof software support.

Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India, said, "With the launch of the moto g57 POWER, we are setting a new benchmark for the budget smartphone category. This device brings together the world's first Snapdragon® 6s Gen 4 processor, a segment-best 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 camera powered by moto AI, and a massive 7000mAh silicon-carbon battery for up to 60 hours of power## all complemented by the latest Android™ 16 out of the box. At Motorola, our mission is to make cutting-edge technology accessible to everyone, and the moto g57 POWER is a testament to that commitment. It's not just a smartphone; it's a statement of performance, durability, and meaningful innovation at an unbeatable price of Rs. 12,999*."

The moto g57 POWER combines performance and unique style with an ultra-premium vegan leather design, featuring a sleek, flat build. Available in three Pantone™ curated design and 3 different vegan leather finishes -- Regatta, Fluidity, and Corsair. Each colour offers a modern, refined aesthetic that is easy to grip and highlights Motorola's design leadership. It also features Smart Connect 2.0 with Swipe to Share and Swipe to Stream for seamless multitasking across devices. The phone also includes Moto Secure with ThinkShield®, Family Space, and Moto Unplugged for enhanced privacy, parental controls, and digital wellbeing.

Availability:

The moto g57 POWER will be available in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and will come in three stunning Pantone™ curated color options -- Pantone™ Regatta, Fluidity and Corsair. All featuring an ultra-premium vegan leather finish that enhances both grip and style.

Sales begins 3rd December 2025 at 12PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and at leading retail stores across India.

Offer Details:

Product Name: moto g57 POWER

Launch Price (8GB + 128GB): Rs. 14,999

Bank Offer: Rs. 1,000 additional Bank Discount

Special Launch Offer: Rs. 1,000 Limited Period Special Discount

Effective Price with Offer:

8GB + 128GB: Rs. 12,999*

To know more about the product visit: https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-g57-power-5g-regatta-128-gb/p/itm2d4d13a1de801?pid=MOBHGRFEGSFYUE2E

Operator Offer:

Total Benefits worth Rs. 10,000 from Reliance Jio (Applicable on pre-paid plan of Rs. 449)

- Cashback worth Rs. 2000

- Partner coupons worth Rs. 8000

Disclaimers:*Price Including offers. Valid for a limited period only

**As Per TechArc India's Leading AI Smartphone Brand Report 2025

^within the segment from motorola under 13K

##Battery hours are approximate and may vary

Detailed Specifications: moto g57 POWER

