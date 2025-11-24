Mumbai, November 24: Nothing company has recently started rolling out its Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 operating system to the eligible devices. The UK-based smartphone company already confirmed to introduce its new Nothing OS 4.0 with refined experience for all the users a few days ago. The Android 16-based OS has been rolled out to the Nothing Phone 3, the first-ever premium phone offered by the company. The remaining models will get this update in the coming days.

The smartphone company confirmed to roll out the Nothing OS 4.0 via community post saying, "Today, we are officially starting the public rollout of Nothing OS 4.0, powered by Android 16." Nothing said that the new update built directly on the foundation of Nothing OS 3.0 system, would bring speed, consistency and interactions - removing friction. Lava Agni 4 With VAYU AI Will Go on Sale in India on November 25; Check Out Specifications, Features and Price of New Lava Smartphone.

Nothing OS 4.0 Rollout Schedule; Eligible Devices

Nothing will start rolling out the OS 4.0 to other devices starting with the latest models including Nothing Phone 3a and 2a series in about one or two weeks. Then, the company will introduce this to the CMF Phones around December. Nothing Phone 3a Lite will get the update later. Check out the complete rollout timeline for each eligible devices here.

Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 2

Nothing Phone 2a

All the above devices will get the Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 in a couple of weeks.

CMF Phone 2 Pro

CMF Phone 1

Both of the above devices will get the Nothing OS 4.0 update around second half of December 2025.

Nothing Phone 3a Lite

The above Lite version will get the latest update around January 2026.

How to Download Nothing OS 4.0 in Your Device?

To download the latest Android 16-based Nothing OS 4.0 version, please open your device's Settings and go to Systems and then System updates. Since it is a large update having around 3 to 5GB size, the users will require a stable internet connection and required storage space to download it. The device owners will also require to download this update with at least 40% battery. Moto G57 Power Launched in India With Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 Processor; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Nothing OS 4.0; Key Features and Improvements

Refreshed First-Party Icons

Refined Status Bar Icons

New Lock Screen Clocks

Interaction Animations

Haptic Feedback at Limits.

Glyph Progress

Refined Pop-up View

Hidden Icons

More Widget Sizes

System and App Optimisation

Universal Search Settings

Essential Apps (Playground)

Widget Drawer

All of the above features and more are rolled out with the Nothing OS 4.0. The company said, "Nothing OS 4.0 begins rolling out today starting with Phone (3) and will expand to the rest of the Nothing smartphone lineup over the coming weeks, and to CMF smartphones by the end of the year. Phone (3a) Lite will follow early next year', as per the official community page.

