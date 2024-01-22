NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 22: The Inaugural match of the Bodycare presents 2nd NC Bakshi Memorial T20 Cup was played at Essex Farms Cricket Club & Academy at Chhawla on 20th January 2023, between last years winners Mount CC and Uday Gupte Cricket Academy. In this first encounter of Pool A, Mount CC won the toss and elected to bat first.

Yugal Saini shined with the bat for Mount CC with a blink and miss knock of 86 runs off 48 balls. Shresth Yadav's 61 runs off 41 balls also helped Mount CC score 204/2 in their 20 overs. In response, Uday Gupte Cricket Academy were only able to score 182/6 in their 20 overs quota. Kavya scored 61 runs off 48 balls, and Yajas Sharma scored 42 runs in 22 balls. Mount CC won the match by 22 runs.

Yugal Saini was adjudged as the Kimati Player of the Match for his quick-fire knock while Kavya Gupta was the Fighter of the Match. Yajas Sharma won the Zee News Delhi NCR Most Active Player of the Match.

Earlier in the day, Veteran India Cricketer Surinder Khanna along with Shyam Sharma, Director DDCA inaugurated the tournament.

2nd NC Bakshi Memorial T20 Cup is being organised by NC Bakshi Academy for Cricket Excellence (NCB ACE) to take forward the principles and learnings of its mentor and guide Prof. NC Bakshi. Bodycare Creations is the Title Sponsor for the second year in row. Zee News Delhi NCR Haryana is the Media Partner. Kimati Sports, ABSS Sports, Bonzo Peter's, Tatvam Resort Lansdowne are supporting the 2nd NC Bakshi Memorial T20 Cup. www.t20-cup.com.

