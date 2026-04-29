Sultanganj Shootout Case: Prime Accused Ramdhani Yadav Killed in Police Encounter After EO Murder in Bihar's Bhagalpur

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Patna, April 29: The sensational Sultanganj shootout case in Bihar's Bhagalpur district took a dramatic turn as the prime accused, Ramdhani Yadav, was killed in a police encounter in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident has further intensified concerns over law and order, while creating an atmosphere of tension across the region. According to the police, Ramdhani Yadav, along with two of his accomplices, surrendered before the police after the daylight murder of EO Krishna Bhushan and critically injured Municipal Chairman Raj Kumar alias Guddu.

Ramdhani Yadav was taken to a location to recover the weapon used in the earlier shootout and gather additional evidence. However, the situation suddenly escalated when the accused -- allegedly in coordination with unidentified associates -- opened fire on the police team. In response, police personnel retaliated in self-defence, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire. During the encounter, the accused sustained critical injuries and collapsed on the spot. Patna: 1 Dead, 1 Injured in Musallahpur Hat Firing.

He was immediately taken to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The encounter was not without casualties on the police side. Three police personnel were injured in the crossfire and have been admitted to the hospital. Doctors are closely monitoring their condition, and treatment is ongoing. Following the incident, senior officials, including District Magistrate Naval Kishore Chaudhary, SSP Pramod Kumar Yadav, and SDM Vikas Kumar, reached the hospital and reviewed the situation.

Security has been significantly tightened across the district, with additional police forces deployed to prevent any untoward incidents. Addressing the media, SSP Pramod Kumar Yadav stated that the police action was carried out purely in self-defence. He emphasised that the accused had launched a life-threatening attack, leaving the police with no alternative but to retaliate. Authorities have now intensified efforts to dismantle the broader criminal network linked to the case. Bihar Encounter: 3 Killed Including STF Constable in Motihari Gunfight With Criminals.

A search operation is underway to identify and arrest other suspects involved. While tension continues to prevail in parts of Bhagalpur, the police have assured that law and order remain under control. Officials reiterated their commitment to thoroughly investigate the case and bring all those involved to justice. On Tuesday, around 4 p.m., Executive Officer Krishna Bhushan was shot dead inside his office at the Sultanganj Nagar Parishad. Three armed assailants barged into his chamber and opened fire, killing him on the spot. In the same incident, Municipal Chairman Raj Kumar alias Guddu was also shot and is currently undergoing treatment in critical condition.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 29, 2026 11:03 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).